Shabbat candle-lighting times for Israel and the US

Friday, April 26, 2024 

18 Nisan, 5784

New York

Light Candles: 7:29 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 8:33 p.m.

Los Angeles

Light Candles: 7:15 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 8:14 p.m.

Jerusalem

Light Candles: 6:35 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 7:55 p.m.

Tel Aviv

Light Candles: 6:56 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 7:57 p.m.

Haifa

Light Candles: 6:48 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 7:58 p.m.

Beersheba

Light Candles: 6:56 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 7:56 p.m.

Eilat

Light Candles: 6:43 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 7:52 p.m.



