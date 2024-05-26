Bonfires and a marathon of talks: Rabbi Yoel Pinto bringing light to Israel

In the midst of a campaign to strengthen our fellow Jews in Israel, Rabbi Yoel Pinto, the son and successor of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, on Saturday night led three huge bonfires in memory of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai, on the occasion of the anniversary of his death which falls today.

(credit: Shuva Israel)

This year, following concrete security warnings about a Hezbollah missile attack on the area, the Home Front Command forbade the traditional revelry held in Meiron.

(credit: Shuva Israel)

After the Home Front Command issued the order declaring the Meiron area as a closed military area, Rabbi Pinto called on his students to obey the instructions and arrange bonfires in the various Shuva Israel centers throughout Israel.

(credit: Shuva Israel)

Last night, there were dozens of bonfires in Shuva Israel yeshivot, and as mentioned, Rabbi Yoel Pinto participated in three of them. He is currently holding a marathon of Torah talks to strengthen Jews throughout Israel.

The largest and main bonfire lighting took place in Shuva Israel’s center in Ashdod.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel