Documentation: Rabbi Pinto’s midnight prayer at the tombs of the righteous in Monsey

For the sake of the Jewish people: Last night, shortly before midnight, an emotional prayer was held at the grave of the tzaddik Rabbi Chaim Zanvil Abramowitz, the Ribnitzer rebbe, who is buried in the city of Monsey in New York.

The prayer service was presided over by Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, the leader of Shuva Israel institutions in the Land of Israel and around the world, with the participation of dozens of his followers.

The prayer was organized because Jews worldwide are currently experiencing a severe surge of anti-Semitism and incitement.

Due to the situation, Rabbi Pinto decided to organize prayers near the grave of the righteous rabbi who was known for bringing about astonishing salvations. Rabbi Pinto was accompanied by his son, Rabbi Meir Eliyahu Pinto.

Rabbi Pinto afterwards visited the graves of other righteous people buried in the Monsey cemetery, including the grave of the Kossover rebbe who had passed away the previous week and the grave of the famed miracle worker, Rabbi Moshe New Yorker.

"The Jewish people are in great trouble. The whole world is shaken and occupied with wars. Our sages taught us that everything that God does in the world is for the Jewish people, to get us to wake up and pray. The merit of the righteous will protect the entire Jewish people," said Rabbi Pinto after the prayer service.

In the last few months, Rabbi Pinto has been visiting and strengthening the Shuva Israel yeshivahs located around the world. Last week he visited yeshivahs in Morocco, Miami and New York and in the coming days will be visiting other places.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel