Thousands in Rabbi Yoel Pinto’s talk: "Look for the good even when it's hard"

More than 5,000 people attended Rabbi Yoel Pinto’s talks in recent days. He is currently in Israel and is holding a marathon of talks in dozens of cities throughout Israel devoted to Torah and chassidic topics and strengthening one’s Judaism.

Rabbi Yoel Pinto is the eldest son and successor of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto. In recent years he has served as his father's long arm in spiritually directing Shuva Israel’s dozens of yeshivahs and study halls.

The peak of the current inspiration campaign in Israel occurred last Shabbat, when the Torah section of Korach was read. Rabbi Yoel Pinto stayed that Shabbat in the city of Ashdod, and gave Torah talks to large audiences.

(credit: Shuva Israel)

On Shabbat night, he gave a talk and led Shabbat prayers at the Shuva Yisrael yeshiva in the 12th District. Shabbat meals took place at the house of his father, Rabbi Pinto, in the 11th District.

The Shabbat night meal ended about two hours after midnight. For many hours, Rabbi Yoel Pinto discussed Torah and chassidic ideas and captivated the large crowd that came from all over Ashdod.

"Resentment and depression are the diseases of our generation, by which the evil inclination seeks to drag us down. As soon as a person brings joy into his life, and worships the Almighty by doing a mitzvah with happiness - he receives strength to succeed and bring about a salvation," Rabbi Yoel Pinto encouraged the audience.

(credit: Shuva Israel)

"We see in the last few weekly Torah portions that all the Jewish people’s failures after the Exodus from Egypt and the Revelation on Mount Sinai came from the fact that they complained and cried." He added, "Yes, we all go through difficulties in life, but the Holy One, blessed be He, wants us to look for the good and feel joy, because everything God does in the world is truly only for our benefit.”

The Torah talk held on Saturday night after Shabbat was in celebration of the death anniversary of the righteous Joseph, which occurs on the first day of Tammuz. Thousands participated in the celebration that lasted many hours into the night.

Rabbi Yoel Pinto is continuing this week with his marathon of Torah talks in dozens of Israeli cities. In every place, he conveys the blessing of his father, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel