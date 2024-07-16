Talking is harmful: Learn to keep quiet in your marriage

"Who said you have to talk all day long at home? Unnecessary talk only causes damage,” explained Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto in one of his last talks.

Rabbi Pinto was asked about the proper way to behave at home after the wedding. He said that many think that couples should talk and chat all day, but he explained that excessive talking is harmful.

It is possible and desirable to talk to one’s wife, said Rabbi Pinto, but not all day long. Instead, he suggested, spend time at home reading the Book of Psalms, the Book of Deuteronomy, or anything else.

Rabbi Pinto claimed that all the troubles in the world come from too much talk. No one was every harmed by silence, only by talk. Therefore, a person should be careful not to talk too much.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel