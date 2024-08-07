Fears in the Jewish community: "The level of antisemitism will rise with the Axis of Evil."

The small Jewish community in Armenia has recently expressed concern in light of the rising prevalence of antisemitism among the local community.

This comes as the result of the large arms deal recently signed between Iran and Armenia worth $500 million. An article in Iran International reported that a portion of the supplies will be delivered to Armenia, including suicide drones from Iran, cruise missiles, and an air defense system, among other equipment, pointing to an arms deal on a huge scale.

In Israel, concern has already been expressed in closed forums that the massive arms deal is not only a statement of Iran and Armenia’s intentions against Azerbaijan and Israel, but it could even pose a real danger to the Armenian Jewish community.

Armenia’s only synagogue has already been set alight four times during the past year, and public antisemitic parades have been held in the country.

“The antisemitism in Armenia also comes following accusations against Israel of assisting Azerbaijan with weapons and ammunition used against its great rival, Armenia, during the annexation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region,” said Rabbi Zamir Isayev, the president and rabbi of the Georgian community in Azerbaijan.

According to Rabbi Isayev, “Armenia does not intend to quickly give up on the land it conquered decades ago, and which was later recaptured. Therefore, Armenia has decided to develop a strategic alliance and purchase weapons from Iran. The concern is that Armenia plans on starting a bloody war.

“There is a real concern in the Jewish communities since Armenia and Iran have strengthened ties. The arms deal is a link in an evil chain, which breeds hatred of Jews and blows on the flame of antisemitism in the world.”

Armenia’s recognition of Palestine was reported a month ago, which makes it the ninth country since the outbreak of the war to recognize Palestine. Subsequently, the Israeli foreign ministry summoned the Armenian ambassador in Israel for a talk, where he was sternly reprimanded.

The Armenian foreign ministry issued a statement saying that, “The humanitarian situation in Gaza and the continuing military conflict are central matters on the daily global agenda that demand a solution.”

The Armenian foreign ministry further stated that “Armenia does not approve of any damage incurred to civilian infrastructure, violence committed against the population, and the kidnapping of hostages, and joins in the international appeal for their release.”

Moreover, they stated in a written message that “Armenia joins the UN in their call for an immediate ceasefire, through Armenia’s genuine intention to establish peace and stability in the Middle East. Armenia advocates for a two-state solution and is convinced that therein lies the solution to the conflict. On this basis, and in their commitment to upholding international law and the principles of equality, Armenia recognizes a Palestinian state.”

According to Rabbi Isayev, Israel should be very concerned about the Iran-Armenia arms deal, “in which Iran is supplying Armenia with a great quantity of weapons, but they will receive an infinitely high return, as Armenia will cooperate with Iran in intelligence, they will organize military exercises and training, and Iranian bases will be built on Armenian soil, which constitutes a threat to the entire region and impairs the strategic balance. In the event that all this indeed will materialize, Armenia is expected to be another proxy of Iran, along with Lebanon, the Houthis, and others.”

He further added, “Not only should Israel be wary of this collaboration, but the Americans should be the most concerned regarding this deal, and they are expected to try preventing it from materializing. Only recently, the Iranian ambassador in Armenia challenged the US and said in a radio interview that “The Americans should not interfere in the development of relations between Armenia and Iran. It’s none of their business.”