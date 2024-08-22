G20 welcomes Israeli Jewish organization for the first time

An Israeli Orthodox Jewish organization is participating in the G20 Interfaith Forum for the first time since the forum was first formed in 2008, Ohr Torah Stone announced on Wednesday.

The G20 Interfaith Forum is an annual gathering, and this year, it takes place from August 19th to 22nd in the capital city of Brazil, Brasilia. The G20 Interfaith Forum brings together the world's 20 largest economies in a diverse array of religious, social, and political leaders to discuss critical issues affecting the planet.

Although Israel is not a forum member, inviting Ohr Torah Interfaith Center to the summit addresses the growing importance of diverse religious perspectives in addressing global challenges.

Rabbi Dr. Aharon Ariel Lavi, Managing Director of Ohr Torah Stone’s Interfaith Center, is the only Jewish Orthodox representative at the forum, paving the way for future inclusion in interfaith dialogue forums. As the only official Jewish Orthodox representative at the Forum, Rabbi Dr. Lavi acknowledged the challenges the Jewish community is facing during these times, saying, "It is a profound honor to bring our voice to this crucial global platform... it is more important than ever to ensure our voice is heard in international discussions." The G20 logo is shown ahead of G20 Summit, in New Delhi, India, September 8, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS)

On the agenda for the G20 Forum will be the impact of fake news and misinformation, which has contributed to the rise of hate crimes and discrimination worldwide, as well as led to a severe increase in antisemitism, particularly as fake news surrounding the Israel-Hamas war continues to circulate.

This addition couldn't have come at a better time

“In an era of increasingly polarizing and inciteful discourse coupled with the tragic losses in Israel and in other current conflicts around the world, the participation of diverse religious voices in global forums is not just beneficial—it's essential,” said Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander, President and Rosh HaYeshiva of Ohr Torah Stone. “Orthodox Judaism with its deep emphasis on critical thinking, ethics, and the pursuit of justice and social responsibility, has much to contribute to the discussions on the world's most pressing issues. Our tradition offers valuable perspectives that can help guide solutions rooted in both moral clarity and compassionate action."

At the forum, leaders of various religious groups explore faith communities' healing role in fractured societies. The forum will address hate speech, religious intolerance, and political polarization and discuss strategies to recruit religious actors for various global efforts, such as combatting corruption, protecting the environment, promoting literacy, and food security.

The importance of religious involvement in global problem-solving aligns with research emphasizing the critical role faith communities play in social and political issues.

"Sustainable solutions require addressing the religious dimensions of our world. As faith leaders, we must contribute to the betterment of humanity." Rabbi Lavi said.

The G20 Interfaith Forum aims to empower faith-based organizations by providing a platform for sharing experiences, discussing challenges, and fostering collaboration.

Ohr Torah Stone is a Modern Orthodox movement that aims to showcase the beauty of authentic Torah Judaism, which, although rooted in halakha, is still relevant to modern life. With over 30 educational institutions and various social projects and outreach programs for both men and women, OTS is working to include religion in the discussion when facing global challenges by promoting mutual respect between Judaism and other faiths.