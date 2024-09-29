Over 50,000 people attend the Selichot event with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto at the Western Wall

More than 50,000 people participated in the grand Selichot event at the Western Wall, led by Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, according to the Western Wall Heritage Foundation. For the first time in history, the Selichot service at the Western Wall included an emotional completion of thousands of volumes of the Zohar and the dedication of a Torah scroll.

(credit: Shuva Israel) Alongside Rabbi Pinto were his sons, Rabbi Yoel Pinto and Rabbi Meir Eliyahu Pinto, the Rabbi of the Western Wall, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch, the Kabbalist Rabbi Yaakov Ades, as well as other rabbis and public figures.

The historic Selichot service, led by Rabbi Pinto, was broadcast live to numerous locations in Israel and around the world and was magnificently projected onto the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem.

(credit: Shuva Israel) As a reminder, every year on the 25th of Elul, the day commemorating the creation of the world, Rabbi Pinto holds a completion of thousands of volumes of the Zohar at the Menorah Hall in Tel Aviv, attended by tens of thousands of participants.

(credit: Shuva Israel) Rabbi Pinto traveled to Israel for a special spiritual journey, during which he delivered dozens of Torah and ethical lessons throughout the country and held mass Selichot events.

(credit: Shuva Israel) On Rosh Hashanah, Rabbi Pinto will be in Uman, near the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, along with thousands of his students. On Yom Kippur, he will lead prayers in Jerusalem.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel