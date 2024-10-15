A decade of ‘Liberation and Rescue Day’: An interview with Dr. Zakharayev

The Liberation and Rescue Day, held annually on the 26th of Iyar, commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany and the Jewish people's survival during the Holocaust. Initiated by Dr. Gabriel German Zakharayev, this day is celebrated not only in Israel but across Jewish communities worldwide, including the UN and the European Council. The day serves to express gratitude to G-d for the rescue of Holocaust survivors and to honor the bravery of Jewish soldiers who fought against the Nazis.

Dr. Zakharayev, Vice President of the Russian Jewish Congress and President of the international charity foundation Stmegi, has been the driving force behind this initiative. In a comprehensive interview, Zakharayev reflects on the emotional and significant moments surrounding the establishment of this day, which has since transformed Holocaust remembrance in Jewish life.

"Ten years ago, when we came to Israel with this initiative, not everyone believed we could embed the 26th of Iyar as a day of victory and gratitude in the Jewish calendar," he recalls. "But with the help of important rabbis from around the world, we succeeded in establishing this day, and it is now commemorated in many communities with candle lighting and prayers in memory of the fallen."

Beyond Israel, Liberation and Rescue Day has gained international recognition. “Today, it is not only recognized by the Knesset but also in partnership with European institutions like the European Council and other international bodies,” Zakharayev explains. The day serves as a symbol of Jewish unity and appreciation for the soldiers who liberated the world from Nazism.

Dr. Zakharayev emphasizes that the day is not only about commemorating the tragedies but also celebrating Jewish heroism. “We must remember not only the victims but also G-d’s hand in the victory, and the Jewish soldiers who fought bravely for their freedom and their people.”

The message of this day is clear: to preserve the memory for future generations. “Our children and grandchildren must remember this date, just as we celebrate Hanukkah and Purim,” says Zakharayev. “In every home, three candles should be lit on the 26th of Iyar, marking the victory over the Nazis and thanking G-d for our salvation.”

Zakharayev also shares a personal connection to this day: “When we lived in Azerbaijan, we always celebrated May 9, Victory Day over Fascism. For me, it was clear that this day held special significance for Jews because it marked the liberation of the Jewish world.”

In addition to his efforts to commemorate Liberation and Rescue Day, Dr. Zakharayev is the head of the international charity foundation Stmegi, which supports Mountain Jews from the Caucasus. The foundation works in education, welfare, Torah institutions, and acts of kindness. “Since the foundation of Stmegi almost a quarter-century ago, we have strived to support every area where help is needed, for both the Mountain Jews community and the broader public in Israel and worldwide.”

Zakharayev also speaks emotionally about his hometown, Krasnaya Sloboda: "It is my homeland, my cradle, and my heritage. I grew up there, and I always think about the families there. My father is buried there, so I try to visit several times a year. I love that place—the air and the atmosphere. It has a special charm. We even established a museum there, the only one of its kind in the world, dedicated to the history of Mountain Jews, and this year it was ranked among the top 100 Greatest Places by popular Time magazine. This is a great source of pride for us."

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel