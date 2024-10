Sukkot 2024: Candle-lighting times for Israel and US

Wednesday, October 16, 2024

14 Tishrei, 5785

In the United States, Yom Tov has two days, so the time it ends refers to the second day.

New York

Chag begins: 5:55 p.m.

Chag ends: 6:53 p.m.

Los Angeles

Chag begins: 5:58 p.m.

Chag ends: 6:54 p.m.

In Israel, Yom Tov lasts one day, so the time it ends refers to the next day.

Jerusalem

Chag begins: 5:23 p.m.

Chag ends: 6:39 p.m.

Tel Aviv

Chag begins: 5:42 p.m.

Chag ends: 6:40 p.m.

Haifa

Chag begins: 5:33 p.m.

Chag ends: 6:39 p.m.

Beersheba

Chag begins: 5:45 p.m.

Chag ends: 6:41 p.m.

Eilat

Chag begins: 5:36 p.m.

Chag ends: 6:41 p.m.