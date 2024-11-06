As guests of an international conference: Rabbis visit the Jewish community

In advance of the international climate conference in Azerbaijan, rabbis and community leaders embarked on a tribute journey to honor the Jewish community in the country and its leadership. They visited Torah and educational institutions in Baku and one of the world’s only fully Jewish towns, Krasnaya Sloboda. Next week, the United Nations International Climate Conference (COP29) will open in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, where around 40,000 representatives from across the globe are expected to participate. Ahead of the conference, a gathering of religious leaders from various countries is taking place in the city, including prominent rabbis from Jewish communities worldwide, led by Rabbi Zamir Isayev, head of the Sephardic Georgian community in Baku.

(credit: Courtesy of the Jewish community in Baku) Among the rabbis attending the gathering are Rabbi Moshe Levin, Vice President of the Conference of European Rabbis and special adviser to the Chief Rabbi of France, and Rabbi Yitzhak Dayan, Rabbi of Thessaloniki in Greece and Deputy Chairman of the Permanent Committee of the Conference of European Rabbis. Yesterday, the rabbis visited the Jewish community, joined Torah study sessions with students at the Jewish school in Baku, and toured the town of Krasnaya Sloboda in the Quba region, known as the “Jerusalem of the Caucasus.” This town, one of only two places outside of Israel where all residents are Jewish, welcomed the rabbis into local synagogues, the Mountain Jews Heritage Museum, and community prayers. Rabbi Moshe Levin expressed his excitement about the visit: “I was deeply moved to visit Krasnaya Sloboda, feeling as though I was walking on the wings of history. It was incredibly moving to witness the heritage of the local Jews who continue the traditions of the Mountain Jews. It was simply a breathtaking experience.”

(credit: Courtesy of the Jewish community in Baku) The Jewish community in Azerbaijan currently numbers around 20,000 people, maintaining an active Jewish life with educational and religious institutions.

He added that the visit also symbolizes the close ties between Azerbaijan and Israel and between their peoples, as emphasized by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who stated, “A positive attitude towards Jews and Israel is our path.”

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel