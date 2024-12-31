'Dome of light': Defense company Rafael unveils new menorah 

For the holiday of Hanukkah, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems presented a “Dome of Light” hanukkiah to symbolize Israelis’ innovation and determination over those who seek their destruction, the company announced on Thursday.

The hanukkiah, which is four meters tall and four meters long, was constructed by Rafael employees and is placed at the company’s David Institute in Haifah. It is made up of nine missile canisters resembling the TAMIR missile, which is an interceptor of the Iron Dome system, according to the statement.

Dr. Yuval Steinitz, the chairman of Rafael, attended the ceremonial lighting on the first night of Hanukkah and stated that Hanukkiah was built around the theme of “and we are all a steadfast light.”

Celebrating miracles

“On this holiday, we promise to continue working to dispel darkness, to restore the strong light, and bring security to the people of Israel,” Steinitz said. “Rafael has proved in the last year that it is the right place to speak of ‘miracles and wonders.’ The Iron Dome, whose interceptors are reflected in this hanukkiah, along with ‘David’s Sling,’ ‘Trophy,’ and many other life-saving systems, protect Israel every day, hour by hour.” Defense company Rafael unveils new menorah (credit: RAFAEL ADVANCED DEFENSE SYSTEMS)

Yoav Turgeman, the CEO of Rafael, said Hanukkah is a holiday that celebrates the “victory of light and justice over darkness and hatred.”

“Rafael is the scientific and technological spearhead that enables the State of Israel to have a qualitative advantage over its enemies and enables the preservation of light and democracy in the face of the darkness, hatred, and dictatorship around us,” he said.

“This advantage is achieved thanks to the scientific excellence, creativity, courage, and determination of Rafael’s employees, who develop and produce the most advanced combat systems in the world,” Turgeman added. “During this holiday, our hearts are also with the bereaved families as we pray for the return of the hostages and the swift recovery of the wounded.”