Jewish leaders worldwide mourn Turkish Chief Rabbi Isak Haleva

Senior Israeli and Iranian rabbis were among the religious leaders who commemorated Turkish Chief Rabbi Isak Haleva during an online ceremony organized by the Alliance Rabbis Islamic States (ARIS) on Thursday.

Israeli Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi Kalman Ber, Former Israeli Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, Ohr Hachaim Yeshiva head Reuven Elbaz, and Iranian Chief Rabbi Yehuda Germi joined a Zoom service to mark thirty days since the passing of Haleva, who died January 14 at the age of 84.

The proceedings were held in Hebrew but, at times, were difficult to follow due to technical problems.

Ber, who spoke with an Israeli flag alongside him, praised Heleva as an example for all rabbis. Heleva knew how to pilot at the helm of his community but also knew how to attend to the individual livelihood needs -- which Ber said was not an easy task in Muslim nations.

Yosef recalled how he met Haleva in Israel decades ago when he learned at the Porat Yosef Yeshiva. Yosef committed to the Jewish community's always remembering him. Chief Rabbi of the Jewish community in Turkey Isak Haleva, at right, speaks with the Mufti of Istanbul Rahmi Yaran during a July 2016 event in Istanbul. (credit: Onur Coban/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Rabbis around the world pay respects

Germi gave a sermon on the weekly Torah portion, Jethro, in which the people of Israel gather at Sinai for the giving of the Torah.

The Iranian rabbi mentioned the importance of offering thanks to God for miraculous salvation from dire times with the Hallel prayer and for the hope of redemption by the Messiah.

ARIS Presidential Council members, to which Haleva belonged, Montreal Moroccan community Rabbi David Raphael Banun, and Tunisian Chief Rabbi Chaim Biton also spoke. Banun encouraged the Jewish leaders to continue to teach their communities to continue on the path of Torah, kashrut, tradition, education, and all aspects of Judaism, not just in Turkey but around the world. He said that they were all friends and part of the family of rabbis.

Kazakhstan Chief Rabbi Yeshaya Cohen recited psalms in memory of his Turkish counterpart.

Russian Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar said that while Haleva had a difficult job in a place that was not easy, he knew how to touch the heart of every Jewish person.

Istanbul Chief Rabbi Naftali Haleva, who, according to JTA, is a candidate to replace his father as Hahambaşi, read from the Mishnah.

“Because of his characteristic personality, he touched everyone’s heart,” Naftali Haleva said in an interview, according to JTA. “In these past two days, I’m getting that message from everyone who calls, Jews and non-Jews, locally and internationally.”

Haleva's passing was met with international mourning and tributes, including from Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who said on X that "He will be remembered as a great leader and educator, a man who not only led the historic Jewish community in Turkey but was a champion of dialogue and friendship between peoples of all faiths, especially between Jews and Muslims."

ARIS said in a January 14 statement that it was deeply saddened by the death of Haleva and offered condolences to the Jewish community of Turkey and to his family.