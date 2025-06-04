Sacred stones scandal: How a five-ton Kotel relic shook Jerusalem

The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) has vowed to rebury all ancient Western Wall stones removed from display and return them to their original burial sites, the Prime Minister’s Office and the Chief Rabbinate announced Tuesday.

The decision came after a tense meeting at the Western Wall attended by the two chief rabbis of Israel, government ministers and senior IAA officials, who agreed that the stones—some weighing as much as five tons—must not be treated as archaeological exhibits but rather as sacred relics subject to Jewish law.

At the gathering, Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi David Yosef and Rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz reiterated that fragments of the 2,000-year-old wall are intrinsically linked to the sanctity of the site and must be buried alongside other fallen stones.

Joining them were Rabbi Kalman Bar, Chief Rabbi of Israel; Michael Malchieli, Religious Services Minister; Meir Porush, Minister of Jerusalem and Heritage; and Amichai Eliyahu, Heritage Minister. Also present were Eli Escusido, IAA Director General; Mordechai “Soli” Eliav, CEO of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation; and representatives of the Prime Minister’s Office, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation and the Jewish Quarter Development Company.

Earlier this month, the IAA had transferred a five-ton fragment of the Western Wall—salvaged from the rubble of the Second Temple’s destruction—to an exhibition at Ben-Gurion International Airport. That move sparked outrage among the rabbinate and traditionalists, who insisted that the stones be treated with the same reverence afforded to any other piece of the Wall and not displayed as museum artifacts. In their view, any object hewn from the Wall is holy and may not be handled or exhibited in a secular context. The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) has vowed to rebury all ancient Western Wall stones removed from display and return them to their original burial sites. (credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)

Before convening in the Rabbi of the Western Wall’s office, the rabbis and ministers toured the burial site in Jerusalem where dozens of fallen Wall stones from the Second Temple era have been laid to rest. There, they inspected the carefully arranged boulders and underscored that Jewish law requires their interment rather than public display.

“Issues of sanctity must be resolved according to the ruling of the Chief Rabbinate,” Rabbi Yosef told attendees, invoking halachic precedent that relics from the destroyed Temple cannot be treated as archaeological curiosities. “These stones are part of the Western Wall’s holiness and must remain with their brethren in a state of burial,” he declared.

Following the inspection and subsequent meeting, the IAA and the Western Wall Heritage Foundation issued a joint statement affirming that all Western Wall fragments currently held in various locations—including Ben Gurion Airport, the President’s residence and the Israel Museum—as well as in IAA storage facilities, will be returned to burial alongside the rest of the Wall’s fallen stones. The statement pledged that the site would be properly fenced off, with clear instructions for the public to refrain from handling or moving the stones.

“We will act in all matters of sanctity according to the position of the Chief Rabbinate,” said Escusido, who confirmed that the IAA would coordinate the transfer of the stones in the coming days. “Every fragment will be returned to its burial place next to the other Western Wall boulders, and their holiness will be respected.”

Rabbi Rabinowitz welcomed the decision, noting that the Western Wall’s stones are not mere antiquities but extensions of a living religious site. “These rocks speak of our history and faith,” he said. “They deserve the same dignity as every other piece of the Wall.”

Prime Minister’s Office spokesman Avi Har-El added that the government fully endorses the rabbinate’s ruling. “We recognize the profound spiritual significance of every stone removed from the Western Wall,” he stated. “The IAA’s commitment to reburying these relics underscores our respect for Jewish tradition and the sacred nature of this site.”

Among the fragments to be returned are several massive stones that had been displayed in IAA warehouses in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, as well as smaller pieces exhibited at the President’s residence and the Israel Museum. The repatriation process is expected to take approximately two weeks and will be overseen by a joint rabbinic-IAA committee to ensure that every stone is handled in accordance with halacha.

Conservative, Haredi groups applauded the decision

Conservative and Haredi groups alike have applauded the decision as a victory for religious observers. “The Western Wall is not a relic for secular display,” said Rabbi Meir Kahane of the Council for Jewish Heritage. “This outcome reaffirms that our heritage cannot be commodified.”

The controversy rekindles a longstanding tension between Israel’s archaeological authorities and religious institutions over the treatment of artifacts connected to the Second Temple. While the IAA maintains that preservation and study require scientific handling, rabbinate authorities argue that certain objects, especially those tied to the Wall’s sanctity, must be governed by religious law.

In 2010, a similar dispute over fallen Wall stones stored at the Archaeological Gardens in the Old City prompted a rabbinical ruling that they be buried. Yesterday’s resolution extends that principle to every fragment currently in secular hands.