The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

European officials, Putin, German FM, extend Rosh Hashanah wishes to Jews

"I wish you enjoyable festivities, despite all the restrictions the COVID‑19 pandemic brings. Stay healthy! May all your good resolutions and your wishes for the new year come to fruition."

By CELIA JEAN  
SEPTEMBER 18, 2020 13:39
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking during an official inauguration of the monument honoring the heroes of the siege of Leningrad (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking during an official inauguration of the monument honoring the heroes of the siege of Leningrad
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
European leaders, including Russia's President Vladimir Putin and German's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas sent well wishes to the Jewish people for Rosh Hashanah. 
While Putin touched on the Jewish contribution to Russian society, Maas touched on the rising wave of antisemitism amid the coronavirus, and German-Israeli ties following the Holocaust. 
“Followers of Judaism in our country deeply respect the invaluable historical and spiritual heritage of their ancestors, and carefully pass on their ancient, distinctive religious and cultural traditions from generation to generation. 
"Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is rightfully considered one of the most important occasions in the life of the Jewish community. On these days, people look back on the path travelled and make plans for the future. They aspire to purity of thoughts and deeds, and help others," Putin's message reads in part on the President of Russia's website. 
"I would like to note that Jewish religious associations are doing great and important work implementing socially significant charitable, educational and patriotic projects. I would like to highlight their tireless concern for strengthening peace and harmony, mutual respect and neighborliness between people and, of course, their contribution to the common fight against the threat of the novel coronavirus infection," the message, which was only partially published concludes. 
Meanwhile, Germany's Foreign Minister's message begins: "I wish all Jewish people, their families and friends in Germany and around the world a blessed, happy and healthy New Year 5781!"
He then addressed the "difficult and emotional year that lies behind us," referring to the Halle Synagogue attack and the global pandemic.
"Two people were murdered in cold blood, and those at prayer in the synagogue only survived thanks to the sturdy wooden door. The year ends in a phase of continuing uncertainty, with the entire world still fighting a pandemic. Unfortunately, this uncertainty has also fueled racism and antisemitism.
"I see this past year as a warning to us all: antisemitism and hate are threatening our society as a whole. We must resolutely counter them with civil courage and with all instruments of the rule of law, and we must stand up for an open, tolerant and pluralistic society," he wrote, before outlining an official plan to combat antisemitism in the next year. 
"The arrival of a new year is always a time to look to the future. I am looking forward to celebrating 1700 years of Jewish life in Germany as of next January. I find it profoundly moving that, 75 years on from the horror of the Shoah, such a large number of Jewish citizens call Germany their home. We will take the opportunity during this anniversary year, in Germany and around the world, to underline the fact that Jewish faith, Jewish traditions and Jewish symbols are part of our culture and enrich us, both now and in the future.
 
"Allow me also to extend a heartfelt “shana tova u‘metuka” to Israel," he added, before addressing the strong ties between Israel and Germany, which he said he hopes to "to further deepen and develop these relations on the basis of shared values."
"I wish you enjoyable festivities, despite all the restrictions the COVID‑19 pandemic brings. Stay healthy! May all your good resolutions and your wishes for the new year come to fruition," he finished. 


Tags Russia Vladimir Putin germany israel relations heiko maas
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lockdown is an opportunity to take responsibility over coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by