The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Judaism Jewish Holidays

The need for another timeless tale

The 1998 animated film the Prince of Egypt tells the story of the Children of Israel’s leap of faith as they escaped bondage.

By NOA AMOUYAL  
APRIL 6, 2020 17:16
A still from the film showing Moses leading his people out of Egypt. (photo credit: screenshot)
A still from the film showing Moses leading his people out of Egypt.
(photo credit: screenshot)
“Many nights we prayed, with no proof anyone could hear,” so begins the lyrics to When You Believe a rousing ballad from the animated film the Prince of Egypt. 
The song crystallizes what it’s like to crawl out of the depths of despair and find hope and freedom from slavery on the other side. 
The words may have been written to represent Israelites and their Exodus from Egypt, but the message behind them is a universal one that can resonate with anyone who has lost hope.
It’s perhaps the last time I’ve seen a movie that told our story - a vividly Jewish story - in a way that is optimistic, nuanced and, yes, hopeful.
Schindler’s List told the story of Jews as victims. The wildly popular Fauda tells the story of Jews as warriors.
But with the Prince of Egypt, we’re seen as a people - a representation of humanity tested to their very limits and who took a leap of faith in order to finally be free. 
It’s that telling of our story that’s needed now more than ever.
When the most popular representation of us as Jews in the news and popular culture consists of Bernie Sanders (“the socialist”), Michael Bloomberg (“the robber baron”) and Jerry Seinfeld / Larry David (“the complainers”) then we have a problem. And those are the ones with redeemable values! Once we delve into the likes of Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein (“the sexual predator”) the outside world doesn’t get a very pretty picture of us.
And obviously, it's a simplistic picture. We’re diverse. We’re robust. We disagree. 
So why can’t we see that in pop culture?
When Dreamworks released The Prince of Egypt back in 1998, I remember sitting in a theater in  the United States as a pre-teen with my Christian friends in shock that I’m watching not only a story of my people, but a people who are joyful - praising their God in song (and in Hebrew!) and showing that while we disagree, at our core we are good, we are strong and we’re not helpless.
It certainly helped that the cast had some serious star power. Val Kilmer, Ralph Fiennes, Michelle Pfeiffer and Jeff Goldblum were just some of the big names involved. It was co-produced by Steven Speilberg. And when it’s flagship song “When You Believe” needed to be recorded for radio, producers brought out the big guns: Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston. 
We’re told representation matters - a young African-American girl sits on her couch and sees actors who look like her playing politicians or doctors or lawyers, then she slowly comes to the realization that those careers are options for her down the line.
So, no, I never aspired to like Tzipporah, the wife of a shepherd turned prophet. But seeing cartoon characters with olive skin like mine, speaking my language and telling a story Jews have been telling each other around a seder table for centuries in a major Hollywood production left a deep impression on me.
Why haven’t we had something so pure, well-intentioned and tailored to the masses since? I’m not sure, although I would venture to guess that in today’s climate, a major production about the Jews’ Exodus from Egypt would inevitably bring about many references to the Israeli / Palestinian conflict. And, really, does anybody want to go down that rabbit hole when they just want to make a family-friendly movie?
And yet, it’s something we need at this very time. When everything seems uncertain with the coronavirus pandemic and antisemites blaming the Jews for its spread, I know I’d savor something wholesome during this divisive time. 
As The Washington Post noted when the film was released, “If nothing else, it's a wonderful essay on the meaning of freedom and the courage it takes to wrestle it from despots. In that sense, it feels more political and cultural than religious.”
In a time where we’re so isolated both literally and figuratively, this is exactly the kind of pop culture the Jewish people need to bring us closer to each other, and also to other nations and people as well. 


Tags Passover pesach jewish holidays
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The other deadly disease By JPOST EDITORIAL
A spirit of wars and Passovers past in the fight against coronavirus By LIAT COLLINS
The Jewish paradox of the coronavirus By YAAKOV KATZ
Ronald Lauder Passover and the power of Jewish resilience By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by