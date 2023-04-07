The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Passover: Chabad of Poland holds 'mega-Seders' for Ukrainian refugees

The "mega-Seders" took place on April 5 and 6 – as outside Israel, there are two Seders as opposed to just one – and were held in Russian, Polish, Hebrew and English.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 7, 2023 13:23
Jewish Ukrainian refugees celebrate Passover at Chabad center in Warsaw, Poland. (photo credit: CHABAD POLAND)
Jewish Ukrainian refugees celebrate Passover at Chabad center in Warsaw, Poland.
(photo credit: CHABAD POLAND)

Five communal "mega-Seders" in four different languages were held by the Chabad of Poland as part of their efforts to help thousands of Ukrainian Jewish refugees celebrate Passover.

This effort also saw them send thousands of "Seders in a box" delivered throughout Poland and Ukraine.

The "mega-Seders" took place on April 5 and 6 – as outside Israel, there are two Seders as opposed to just one – and were held in Russian, Polish, Hebrew and English. Each one was led by a different Chabad rabbi.

Why helping the Jews of Ukraine on Passover is so important

"When we first came to Poland, it was as emissaries of the late-Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, but over the last two years we have also become the emissaries of the Jewish people, on the ground helping to support our fellow Jews fleeing war-torn Ukraine, said Chabad of Poland co-director Rabbi Mayer Stambler.

"The story of Passover is especially meaningful to the Jews of Ukraine. When we look back at our heritage, we hope they will be uplifted as we see that our ancestors, in their darkest days and the hardships they endured, in the end were blessed with freedom and redemption from the almighty. It is a lesson in the power of faith that we hope gives them the strength to persevere through their current ordeal."

Rabbi Mayer Stambler
Rabbi Mayer Stambler of Chabad of Poland (credit: CHABAD POLAND) Rabbi Mayer Stambler of Chabad of Poland (credit: CHABAD POLAND)

This isn't the first time the Chabad of Poland has extended a hand to help Ukrainian Jewry. Ever since the start of Russia's invasion, the Warsaw-based group has offered food, refuge and assistance to the tens of thousands of refugees.

Last year, Chabad of Poland also helped thousands of Ukrainian Jewish refugees in Poland celebrate Passover.

Their efforts at the time earned praise from then-Israeli aliyah and integration minister Pnina Tamano-Shata.



