The Agriculture Ministry warned Israelis on Wednesday that they should not import the Four Species from abroad for Sukkot.

The Four Species refers to the lulav (palm branch), hadas (myrtle), arava (willow), and etrog (citron). All four are utilized to bless the Sukkah when the holiday of Sukkot is celebrated.

The ministry's reasoning behind this decision is a fear of a pest intrusion that could negatively affect and harm local Israeli agriculture.

It is currently forbidden to bring fruits and vegetables into Israel at the border crossings without permission. However, there is an exception for each passenger to bring one etrog into the country. The rest of the species cannot be brought into Israel for fear that they are infected with pests that could harm local agriculture, and will therefore be confiscated upon entering the country.

Agriculture Ministry launches a campaign this year

The ministry is also launching the campaign "A Troll in the Trolley" to combat vegetable products being imported into Israel from abroad. PEOPLE SHOP for the Four Species in Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda market (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Around the holidays during the month of Tishrei on the Hebrew calendar, inspection services at the Agriculture Ministry increased their security at the border control in light of the rising number of attempts by private citizens to bring the Four Species into Israel. The ministry this year is leading an information campaign against any smuggling attempts under the phrase "Make sure you don't have a troll in your trolley."

However, to compensate passengers who brought the Four Species, and had it confiscated, the Agriculture Ministry will give them a personal set of the lulav, hadas, aravah, and etrog for free that were all farmed in Israel.