Let my people go have fun! 48 things to do for Passover in and near Jerusalem

Things are very different in Israel this Passover. The usual pre-Passover excitement is subdued as we pray for the safe return of our hostages and an end to the war. But spring is in the air, and Jerusalem is upbeat and committed to hosting special events, activities, concerts, and shows throughout the holiday.
There’s a full week of Hol Hamoed (festive intermediate days) this year, so go out and have Fun In Jerusalem (FIJ)! It’s the best way to give our support to local businesses that have shown such resilience over the past year and a half. Whatever you choose to do, we recommend that you book in advance.
1. Birkat Kohanim – Western Wall
Tens of thousands of people will come together to receive the Priestly Blessings from hundreds of Kohanim. This year, Birkat Kohanim takes place in the presence of the chief rabbi of Israel, the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, and the participation of hostages who have been released from Hamas captivity. The blessings usually take place on the second day of Hol Hamoed in Israel, but this year they are also being done two days later.
- When: April 15 & April 17. Shacharit (morning prayers) 8:45 a.m., Birkat Kohanim, 9:30 a.m.; Mussaf (additional holiday prayers), 10:15 a.m., Birkat Kohanim, 10:30 a.m.; prayers for the return of the hostages, the safety of our IDF soldiers, and the welfare of the Jewish nation, 10:45 a.m.
- Price: Free
- FIJ tip: Plan to walk into the Old City and to walk back.
Holiday-themed Festivals & Special Events
2. Spring Festival at Ein Yael
Nestled in the Jerusalem Hills, the breathtaking outdoor museum at Ein Yael is holding its annual Spring Festival. Reconnect with nature and celebrate the renewal of the seasons with biblical theatrical street performances and lots of different creating-from-nature art workshops for the whole family.
- When: April 15-17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Price: Family ticket (five immediate family members) NIS 450. Additional tickets NIS 99. Yerushalmi Card holders NIS 69 (up to 3 tickets). Disabled & seniors NIS 55.
- Details: einyael@funinjerusalem.com
3. ‘Counting Up’ at Kol HaOt
Kol HaOt is hosting a day of crafting and creating based on its new exhibition Counting Up. The exhibition features artists’ and designers’ interpretations of the idea of counting, in relation to the Omer and in relation to contemporary Israeli society. Make your own unique Omer counter, inspired by the works displayed, as well as colorful craft items and a variety of shapes. There will be additional workshops with artists throughout the day.
- When: April 15 at from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Price: Free. You just need to pre-register.
- Details: kolhaot@funinjerusalem.com
4. Ancient Shilo
See the Mishkan (desert Tabernacle) come to life. Enjoy an interactive, full-scale exhibition of the Mishkan’s vessels. Try on the Kohanims’ garments, visit the new red heifer pavilion, watch the movie there, and try out the VR goggles for a tour inside the Mishkan. There are also street actors, guides, craft workshops, and more.
- When: April 14-16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Price: Private tours NIS 450. Individual tickets NIS 39. Children, seniors, students (5-18 years) NIS 35.
- Details: ancientshilo@funinjerusalem.com
5. The amazing race
Enjoy a thrilling and meaningful activity with your entire family! Have an amazing time and support Crossroads, which provides essential prevention and intervention programs for Anglo teens and young adults in Israel. Race through Jerusalem exploring known and lesser-known landmarks in a super fun and creative way. The race begins with a brief orientation and activity in Independence Park, followed by WhatsApp clues guiding participants along the race route!
- When: April 18, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Price: NIS 100 per person
- Details: crossroads@funinjerusalem.com
6. Kakadu Passover Family Festival, Ella Valley
Join Reut Shachar on a journey of self-discovery at Kakadu Studio’s special Passover family festival. Create exclusive, beautiful, functional artistic products for you and the family to enjoy for years to come. Choose from a variety of unique, handmade wooden objects to paint in distinctive Kakadu bold colors. The studio is situated in the stunning pastoral setting of Moshav Tzafririm, 10 minutes away from Beit Shemesh. Reservations required.
- When: Pre-Passover: April 7-10, at 10:30 a.m, 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m.; Hol Hamoed: April 14-17, at 10:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.
- Price: Minimum NIS 70 per person
- Details: kakadu@funinjerusalem.com
7. Mimouna celebrations
Mimouna is a festival, originally celebrated by Moroccan Jews, which has spread into mainstream Israeli culture. One of the biggest gatherings is at Sacher Park, where thousands of people are expected to celebrate the end of Passover with a feast of Moroccan pastries, sweets, and music. The president and prime minister often drop in to join the celebrations.
- When: Saturday night, April 19. Starts an hour after the end of the holiday.
- Price: Free
Holiday-themed Tours & Workshops
8. Passover museum tours
Unlock Passover secrets with Nachliel Selavan, aka The Museum Guy, who will be guiding private and public tours in his unique and engaging style. He’ll be at the Bible Lands Museum the week before Passover and at the Israel Museum throughout Hol Hamoed. Together, you’ll explore ancient and modern history, stories, artifacts, and concepts, and add another dimension to your holiday.
- When: Private tours throughout Hol Hamoed at a time of your choice. Ask about his schedule for public tours.
- Price: Private family tours range from NIS 1,520 to NIS 2,180. Public tours are NIS 55 to NIS 80 per person.
- Details: nachliel@funinjerusalem.com
9. Haggadot Stories at the National Library of Israel
During Passover, the National Library of Israel will take children aged 5-10 on a fascinating creative journey called Haggadot Stories – a unique family experience, in Hebrew, that invites families to discover the power of storytelling through three experiential stations that unveil rare treasures presented especially for the holiday. There are also daily tours in English of the new magnificent building and its treasures.
- When: Pre-Passover: April 8-9 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Hol Hamoed: April 14-17 (check times on our website).
- Price: Haggadot Stories: Yerushalmi Card holders, NIS 35. Children (aged 3-12) NIS 45. Students NIS 32. Seniors NIS 27. Disabled NIS 23. Soldiers and security personnel NIS 23. Guided tours in English NIS 50- NIS 25 per person.
10. Celebration at the farm in the Ben Himnon Valley
Enjoy a unique agricultural experience on the farm in the Ben Himnon Valley. Step back into ancient times for a fun family day out. Try various activities such as making planters and macramé and playing “find the afikoman” around the farm. Kosher for Passover buffet-style food available onsite.
- When: April 14-17 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Price: Tickets start at NIS 50 per person.
- Details: cityofdavid@funinjerusalem.com
11. Elijah’s cup glass-blowing workshop
Learn to make your own Elijah’s cup in a glass-blowing and flame-working workshop in Jerusalem with Yael (a Bezalel graduate) and her team. Her studio is right near the First Station. Pre-book this one-hour activity – it’s really popular.
- When: Private workshops throughout Hol Hamoed at a time of your choice.
- Price: NIS 680 per couple. Each additional participant is NIS 220.
- Details: glass@funinjerusalem.com
12. The Ten Plagues at the Biblical Museum of Natural History, Beit Shemesh
Meet the frogs, wild animals, and locusts of the Ten Plagues, along with many other Biblical animals, at the Biblical Museum of Natural History. Enjoy hands-on encounters with all kinds of live exotic creatures, and experience many fascinating exhibits in a guided tour through the animal world of the Bible. Tours are available in English & Hebrew. The museum is located 10 minutes off the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv Highway, just outside Beit Shemesh. Pre-booking is required.
- Price: Adults NIS 50. Children NIS 40
- When: Throughout Hol Hamoed
- Details: biblicalnaturalhistory@funinjerusalem.com
13. Elijah’s cup Judaica wood workshop, Kfar Etzion, Gush Etzion
Create a magnificent Elijah’s cup and other beautiful pieces of Judaica at this wood workshop. Owners Mandy & Jeremy Broder will teach you how to take wood from its raw form and create it into a finished piece, learning all aspects of the process along the way. Pre-booking required.
- Price: NIS 2,200 for a private workshop. NIS 300 per person for an open workshop. Reservations required.
- When: Private workshops throughout Hol Hamoed at a time of your choice. Ask about open workshops.
- Details: theworkshop@funinjerusalem.com
14. Glass-fused Seder plates, Moshav Mevo Horon
Discover the magical world of glass, and create an array of holiday-themed items and beautiful pieces of art such as Seder plates, bowls, trays, mezuzot, jewelry, and pictures with Yael from Artesana. Reservations required.
- Price: NIS 200 per person (minimum three people). Couple’s workshop NIS 540.
- When: Private workshops throughout Hol Hamoed at a time of your choice.
- Details: glassart@funinjerusalem.com
Other Activities
15. Pre-Passover interactive Sofer tour
Take a hands-on family-friendly tour as you learn all about the fascinating world of safrut (scribal arts). Moshe Braun, international artist and sofer STaM, will give you in-depth explanations and demonstrations on how Torah scrolls, tefillin, mezuzot, and megillot are created.
- Price: Jerusalem: NIS 2,200 (+VAT if applicable). Ramat Beit Shemesh: NIS 950 (also +VAT). Up to 15 people.
- When: Pre-Passover private workshops at a time of your choice.
- Details: sofer@funinjerusalem.com
16. Passover at the Jerusalem Cinematheque
The Jerusalem Cinematheque is celebrating its 50th anniversary with an exhibition featuring original costume design sketches, storyboards, and scene drawings from one of the most iconic films of all time, Gone with the Wind (1939). The pieces, which require extensive conservation due to the ravages of time – aging, wear, and tear – and are being displayed for the first time.
- Price: Free
- When: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed.
- Details: cinematheque@funinjerusalem.com
17. EZ Raiders & bike rentals
Glide through the streets of Jerusalem on a Classic Old City tour or take the panoramic tour of the Armon HaNatziv promenades in the southern part of the city. Different bike tours are also available. Family bike rentals from Gan Sacher, too.
- Price: 1.5 hour EZ Raider tours NIS 299 (drivers aged 16+). Children NIS 150 (3-15). 2.5 hour bike tours NIS 299. New at Gan Sacher: family bike rentals.
- Price: Varies depending on what you choose.
- When: Daily
- Details: smarttour@funinjerusalem.com
18. Snappelling/Rappelling down the Old City walls
Go rappelling (snappelling) down the walls of the Old City, Gehinnom Valley, or Ammunition Hill with Yaakov and the team at Challenge Tours.
- When: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed.
- Price: Gehinnom Valley and Ammunition Hill: 1 hr. NIS 1,000. 2 hrs. NIS 1,500. Old City walls: 2 hrs. NIS 2,000 (ages 9+).
- Details: ropes@funinjerusalem.com
19. Family ceramics workshop
Build a piece of functional art from actual clay of the Land of Israel, and paint it using a stunning array of colors and decoration techniques at Kiyor Studio’s Creating in Clay workshop. Or you can choose from a beautiful selection of Judaica, table-and-servingware, home decor, and giftware, all handmade by artist/owner Chaya Esther Ort, in the Paint Artisanal Pottery workshop. Group workshops for up to 28 people are also available.
- When: Private workshops throughout Hol Hamoed at a time of your choice.
- Price: Creating in Clay:NIS 350 + VAT per person. Paint Your Own Artisanal Functional Art 36 per person studio fee, plus the cost of your chosen piece(s). Prices start at NIS 75.
- Details: kiyor@funinjerusalem.com
20. The Time Elevator
Take an amazing virtual trip through history as you enjoy a multi-dimensional movie experience at the Time Elevator Jerusalem, located inside the Mamilla Mall.
- When: Daily (check times & availability online)
- Price: NIS 46
- Details: timeelevator@funinjerusalem.com
21. Climbing wall
The Bloc Climbing Center is the hub for rock climbers in Jerusalem.
- Price: Morning ticket (until 3 p.m.) NIS 45. Evening, weekend, festival ticket NIS 65.
- When: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed.
- Details: bloc@funinjerusalem.com
22. Jerusalem ropes course at Ammunition Hill
Conquer the Omega zipline, tackle the rope ladder and climbing wall, and soar in the sky swing at Ammunition Hill.
- Price: Depends on the number of people. Private groups can be arranged.
- When: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed.
- Details: ropes@funinjerusalem.com
23. Rave Mosaics
Roochie Sinai, owner & artist at Rave Mosaics, guides her guests in how to create their own unique pieces at her studio in the Artists’ Colony.
- Price: NIS 250 per person (up to 10 people per session)
- When: Morning: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Afternoon: 2:00 to 4:30 p.m.
- Details: rave@funinjerusalem.com
24. Laughter workshops
Energize your day by making it more fun through interactive and practical positivity games. Debbie’s workshop can be done virtually or in person.
- Price: Varies depending on a number of factors. Contact Debbie for details.
- When: Schedule your session at a time that suits you.
- Details: laughter@funinjerusalem.com
Outside Jerusalem
25. Yvel factory tour, Motza
Take a tour of Yvel, the world-renowned jewelry factory in Mevaseret. Enjoy guided tours in English of the Megemeria School of Jewelry & Art and Yvel Design Center and visit the factory store – a great place to find the perfect afikoman gift.
- When: Daily, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Advance booking required.
- Price: Free for tourists with passports. NIS 25 for locals.
- Details: yvel@funinjerusalem.com
26. Falcon Laser Tag, just outside Latrun
Test your family’s skill, strategy, and agility at Falcon Laser Tag. They have Laser Tag, Gelly Ball (a friendlier version of Laser Tag, great for families with younger kids) and Water Tag, in either 1-hour packages or 2-hour combo packages.
- Price: 1 hr. Laser Tag NIS 100 NIS per person, minimum 18 people. Gelly Ball or Water Tag NIS 60 pp. min. 20 people. 2 hr. combo Gelly Ball & Water Tag NIS 100 pp. min. 20 people. Laser Tag & Water Tag NIS 145 pp. min. 15 people.
- When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
- Details: lasertag@funinjerusalem.com
27. Dig-for-a-Day archeology experience, Beit Guvrin
Connect your kids to the history of the Land of Israel. Learn how to look for artifacts, sift through dirt from the Second Temple Period, and go caving in an unexcavated cave at the Beit Guvrin National Park. Reservations required. Digs are in English & Hebrew.
- When: Daily (check times & availability online)
- Price: Adults NIS 95. Children (5-18 years old) NIS 72. Park entrance: Adults NIS 31. Children NIS 16.
- Details: dig@funinjerusalem.com
28. Genesis Land, right outside Ma’ale Adumim
At Eretz Bereshit (Genesis Land), the stories of the Bible come to life in the very landscape in which they took place. Genesis Land is a magical place that enables visitors to experience life as it was in biblical times. Ask about their family packages.
- Price: Family package (ages 4+) NIS 110 pp. Camel rides NIS 35-NIS 60 pp.
- When: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed.
- Details: genesis@funinjerusalem.com
29. Resin art, Beit Shemesh
Create color-busting usable art and experience firsthand what the resin art hype is all about at the Nicole Friedman Studio in Beit Shemesh.
- Price: Starts at NIS 125 per person (depending on the project).
- When: Schedule your session at a time that suits you.
- Details: resin@funinjerusalem.com
30. Guided tours of Hebron
The Hebron Tour is a unique, fun, and inspirational tour for all ages, visiting Rachel’s Tomb and the Cave of the Patriarchs – two of the top 10 most visited sites in Israel.
- Price: $50 per person (ages 6+).
- When: Ask about the special schedule for Passover tours.
- Details: hebron@funinjerusalem.com
31. Jeep tours of the Judean Mountains
Join Hidden Valley Jeeping on an exciting trip into the Judean Mountains. Learn about the geopolitical complexity, see sunsets and sunrises, and breathe the mountain air.
- When: Schedule your session at a time that suits you.
- Price: NIS 1,100 per jeep (seats 6-8 people) for 2 hours.
- Details: nir@funinjerusalem.com
32. White Pool, Sha’ar Ha’Ir Mall, Beit Shemesh
The White Pool is a revolutionary indoor entertainment center. It’s a giant ball pit with over 220,000 pristine white balls, complete with thrilling slides, challenging rope courses, and a dance floor.
- When: April 13-17, noon to 9 p.m. April 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Price: Up to age 4, NIS 35 per hour. Age 4-17, NIS 45 per hour. Accompanying adult (age 18+) NIS 20 for the first hour. NIS 15 each additional hour.
- Details: whitepool@funinjerusalem.com
33. Neoja, interactive basketball courts, Beit Shemesh
Neoja, Israel’s first interactive entertainment complex, has futuristic basketball courts where you play real basketball in a captivating virtual world. They also have a first-of-its-kind DARTS system and an advanced arcade gaming zone. For groups of 50+ people, the space can be exclusively yours.
- When: Daily during Hol Hamoed, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closed on Shabbat and holidays.
- Price: NIS 90–NIS 140 pp, per game.
- Details: neoja@funinjerusalem.com
34. Night Adventure tour in Ayalon Park
Spend an evening in nature and learn survival skills, camouflage, stealth exercises, stargazing, history, and more. The Night Adventure, with Nachshon Spiegelman, is an unforgettable family experience in Ayalon Park, just outside of Modi’in.
- When: Schedule your 1.5 hour tour at a time that suits you.
- Price: NIS 1,500 (up to 15 people)
- Details: on our website.
35. Horseback riding & pony trails, Yishuv Yad Shmona
King David Riding Stables has a 45-minute guided trail through the magnificent hills surrounding the capital. Horseback riding is for ages 9+. There are pony rides for younger kids (ages 6+).
Reservations and pricing via phone (Anthony or Arik): 053-739-8866 or 053-747-1681.
- Price: Contact Arik
- When: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. You’ll need to pre-book.
- Details: kdstables@funinjerusalem.com
36. Dead Sea Bike rides, northern Dead Sea
Enjoy a self-guided bike ride to the salt diamonds, or take a trail ride to some magical observation points among the date groves and along the seashore with Dead Sea Bikes. There are also shorter trails for families, non-electric carting and Riders.
- FIJ tip: For families with younger children, ask about tandem, and add on options for babies, toddlers, and pre-schoolers and family bikes, for up to four adults and four children.
- Price: Contact Netanel for pricing.
- When: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. You’ll need to pre-book.
- Details: deadseabikes@funinjerusalem.com
37. Olive wood mezuzah-making, Ma’ale Adumim
Learn about the history and significance of the mezuzah, and then hand carve and decorate your own mezuzah case from olive wood, with artist and owner Uri Kalfa.
- Price: NIS 360 (two people). Each additional person NIS 120.
- When: Schedule your session at a time that suits you.
- Details: urikalfa@funinjerusalem.com
38. Galita chocolate workshop, Kibbutz Tzuba
Learn to make kosher for Passover treats at the Galita chocolate workshop. The chocolates are mehadrin and non-kitniyot.
- Price: NIS 122 pp. NIS 60, accompanying parent (up to two per family).
- When: Festival eve, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last workshop 3 p.m.). Fridays, April 4 & 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last workshop 3 p.m.). Hol Hamoed 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last workshop 4 p.m.). Eve of second day of festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Details: galita@funinjerusalem.com
39. Kiftzuba, Kibbutz Tzuba
Kiftzuba is an amusement and adventure park suitable for family entertainment and designed for ages 1 to 14. Enjoy a family roller coaster, a storm boat, a ninja complex, a pirate carousel, a cannon complex, a mini Ferris wheel, giant inflatables, bumper cars, a ball pool, gliders, a variety of carousels, and more.
- When: Starting all days at 10 a.m. Pre-Passover, April 6-10, until 4 p.m. Fridays until 5 p.m. Chag & Shabbat until 6 p.m. Erev chag until 4 p.m. Hol Hamoed until 7 p.m.
- Price: Adult NIS 65 (ages 14+). Child NIS 113 (ages 1-14). Family NIS 454 (up to five family members over age 1). Hizruba card (10 entrance punches) NIS 817. Discounted entry (last 3 hours) Child NIS 83. Adult NIS 49.
- Details: tzuba@funinjerusalem.com
40. Winery visit and wine tasting, Tzuba Winery
Enjoy a visit and wine tasting of four types of wines produced by the Tzuba Winery and an explanation of the fascinating history of the winery, the different types of wine and grapes, and the winemaking process itself. Kosher for Passover menu (Kosher certification: Matte Yehuda Rabbinate and OK).
- When: Schedule your private tour directly with the winery.
- Price: Wine Tasting (18+) NIS 65. Couple’s Kosher for Passover cheese platter NIS 110.
- Details: tzuba@funinjerusalem.com
41. Just one ‘chessed,’ Gush Etzion
Build A Bed is a fabulous hands-on experience, perfect for families, where you work together building sturdy bed frames that will comfort families in need across Israel.
- When: Schedule your session at a time that suits you.
- Price: $360
- Details: justonechesed@funinjerusalem.com
42. The Zomet Institute, Alon Shvut
Find out how rabbis and engineers solve techno-halachic problems. Take a guided tour, in English or Hebrew, and have free time in the interactive exhibits hall.
- When: April 15 & 16. English tours at 11 a.m. (based on demand). Hebrew tours are at 10 a.m. and on the hour from noon to 3 p.m. You need to pre-book.
- Price: Family ticket NIS 140 (immediate family). Individual tickets NIS 35.
- zomet@funinjerusalem.com
43. Caliber 3, Gush Etzion
Caliber 3 has some awesome Commando Tourism packages for a real “only in Israel” experience. Choices are an IDF Shooting Adventure, 360 Shoot House, Krav Maga, and an Urban Combat Simulator. Ask about the VIP packages.
- When: Schedule your session at a time that suits you.
- Price: Depends on chosen package.
- Details: caliber@funinjerusalem.com
44. Creative Crafts Café, Kfar Etzion
Dana and the team at the Creative Crafts Café are offering workshops throughout Hol Hamoed in family mosaics, glass fusing, candle and wax hands, and epoxy resin. You’ll need to book in advance.
- When: Glass fusing, April 14. Glass mosaics, April 15. Candles, April 16. Epoxy resin, April 17. Candles, April 18. (Check for times on our website.)
- Price: Family Mosaics: NIS 1,000 NIS per family (five people), Individual Mosaics: 420 NIS, Family Glass Fusing: NIS 450 per person, Candle & Wax Workshop: NIS 250-NIS 300 pp, Resin Art: NIS 250 NIS-NIS 500 NIS pp.
- Details: creativecrafts@funinjerusalem.com
45. Deer Land Farm, Gush Etzion
The farm has a huge extreme sports area and adventure facilities for the whole family. Includes the longest Zip line in the country, climbing walls, a rope park, bungee trampolines, mini amusement park rides, target shooting, an impressive zoo, a vintage vehicle museum, and more.
- When: Hol Hamoed 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Erev chag & Fridays 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Price: Passover special NIS 85 per person (ages 4-17) for all the attractions (except the Zip line). Regular farm entrance NIS 25 pp (includes a tour of the zoo). Zip line: NIS 100 pp (includes zoo if purchased at the entrance).
- Details: gush@funinjerusalem.com
46. Oz Ve’Gaon Nature Reserve, Gush Etzion
There’s a three-day family festival at the Oz Ve’Gaon Nature Reserve, with loads of family-friendly challenges, activities, and games.
- When: April 14-16 from 10 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.
- Price: NIS 10 pp. New play area for children aged 1 to 7: NIS 20 per child.
- Details: gush@funinjerusalem.com
47. Kashuela Farm, Gush Etzion
Enjoy a picnic, take in the blooming flowers and the forest, and hike along the new scenic road. They are also offering shepherding workshops and a tour of the farm.
- When: April 14 & April 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Price: Entrance to the farm NIS 35 pp. Guided tour of the farm & talk NIS 25 pp. Shepherding workshop NIS 50 pp.
- Details: gush@funinjerusalem.com
48. Biyar Aqueduct, Gush Etzion
A fun and wet tour in an underground tunnel, 12 meters deep and 130 meters long. During Hol Hamoed, visitors can enjoy access to the tunnel, inflatables, lawns, picnic areas, children’s workshops, guided tours in the tunnel, and more. There’s also an exciting audiovisual show in an underground room (no need to enter the water).
- When: April 14-17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Price: NIS 20 NIS pp (age 3+)
- Details: gush@funinjerusalem.com
NOW IT’S up to you to choose which activities your family will enjoy. Whatever you do, you’ll be sure to have fun in Jerusalem this Passover!
For a full listing of events in Jerusalem, visit the Fun In Jerusalem Calendar: www.funinjerusalem.com/ev/pesach
For a listing of our FUN Favorite activities that require advanced reservations: www.funinjerusalem.com/fun-favorite/
Joanna Shebson is the founder of Fun In Jerusalem (www.funinjerusalem.com). She lives in Jerusalem with her husband and three kids and loves to inspire family fun. joanna@funinjerusalem.com
Ronit Ansbacher is the content and sales manager at Fun In Jerusalem. She lives in Efrat with her husband and two kids and loves promoting all the fun stuff going on in and around Jerusalem. ronit@funinjerusalem.com