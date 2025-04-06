Let my people go have fun! 48 things to do for Passover in and near Jerusalem

Things are very different in Israel this Passover. The usual pre-Passover excitement is subdued as we pray for the safe return of our hostages and an end to the war. But spring is in the air, and Jerusalem is upbeat and committed to hosting special events, activities, concerts, and shows throughout the holiday.

There’s a full week of Hol Hamoed (festive intermediate days) this year, so go out and have Fun In Jerusalem (FIJ)! It’s the best way to give our support to local businesses that have shown such resilience over the past year and a half. Whatever you choose to do, we recommend that you book in advance.

1. Birkat Kohanim – Western Wall

Tens of thousands of people will come together to receive the Priestly Blessings from hundreds of Kohanim. This year, Birkat Kohanim takes place in the presence of the chief rabbi of Israel, the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, and the participation of hostages who have been released from Hamas captivity. The blessings usually take place on the second day of Hol Hamoed in Israel, but this year they are also being done two days later.

When : April 15 & April 17. Shacharit (morning prayers) 8:45 a.m., Birkat Kohanim, 9:30 a.m.; Mussaf (additional holiday prayers), 10:15 a.m., Birkat Kohanim, 10:30 a.m.; prayers for the return of the hostages, the safety of our IDF soldiers, and the welfare of the Jewish nation, 10:45 a.m.

: April 15 & April 17. Shacharit (morning prayers) 8:45 a.m., Birkat Kohanim, 9:30 a.m.; Mussaf (additional holiday prayers), 10:15 a.m., Birkat Kohanim, 10:30 a.m.; prayers for the return of the hostages, the safety of our IDF soldiers, and the welfare of the Jewish nation, 10:45 a.m. Price : Free

: Free FIJ tip: Plan to walk into the Old City and to walk back.

Holiday-themed Festivals & Special Events

2. Spring Festival at Ein Yael

Nestled in the Jerusalem Hills, the breathtaking outdoor museum at Ein Yael is holding its annual Spring Festival. Reconnect with nature and celebrate the renewal of the seasons with biblical theatrical street performances and lots of different creating-from-nature art workshops for the whole family.

When : April 15-17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: April 15-17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Price : Family ticket (five immediate family members) NIS 450. Additional tickets NIS 99. Yerushalmi Card holders NIS 69 (up to 3 tickets). Disabled & seniors NIS 55.

: Family ticket (five immediate family members) NIS 450. Additional tickets NIS 99. Yerushalmi Card holders NIS 69 (up to 3 tickets). Disabled & seniors NIS 55. Details: einyael@funinjerusalem.com

A small frog is seen sitting in someone's hands while holding a piece of matzah. (credit: Biblical Museum of Natural History)

3. ‘Counting Up’ at Kol HaOt

Kol HaOt is hosting a day of crafting and creating based on its new exhibition Counting Up. The exhibition features artists’ and designers’ interpretations of the idea of counting, in relation to the Omer and in relation to contemporary Israeli society. Make your own unique Omer counter, inspired by the works displayed, as well as colorful craft items and a variety of shapes. There will be additional workshops with artists throughout the day.

When : April 15 at from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

: April 15 at from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Price : Free. You just need to pre-register.

: Free. You just need to pre-register. Details: kolhaot@funinjerusalem.com

4. Ancient Shilo

See the Mishkan (desert Tabernacle) come to life. Enjoy an interactive, full-scale exhibition of the Mishkan’s vessels. Try on the Kohanims’ garments, visit the new red heifer pavilion, watch the movie there, and try out the VR goggles for a tour inside the Mishkan. There are also street actors, guides, craft workshops, and more.

When : April 14-16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: April 14-16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Price : Private tours NIS 450. Individual tickets NIS 39. Children, seniors, students (5-18 years) NIS 35.

: Private tours NIS 450. Individual tickets NIS 39. Children, seniors, students (5-18 years) NIS 35. Details: ancientshilo@funinjerusalem.com

5. The amazing race

Enjoy a thrilling and meaningful activity with your entire family! Have an amazing time and support Crossroads, which provides essential prevention and intervention programs for Anglo ​teens and young adults in Israel. Race through Jerusalem exploring known and lesser-known landmarks in a super fun and creative way. The race begins with a brief orientation and activity in Independence Park, followed by WhatsApp clues guiding participants along the race route!

When : April 18, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

: April 18, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Price : NIS 100 per person

: NIS 100 per person Details: crossroads@funinjerusalem.com

6. Kakadu Passover Family Festival, Ella Valley

Join Reut Shachar on a journey of self-discovery at Kakadu Studio’s special Passover family festival. Create exclusive, beautiful, functional artistic products for you and the family to enjoy for years to come. Choose from a variety of unique, handmade wooden objects to paint in distinctive Kakadu bold colors. The studio is situated in the stunning pastoral setting of Moshav Tzafririm, 10 minutes away from Beit Shemesh. Reservations required.

When : Pre-Passover: April 7-10, at 10:30 a.m, 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m.; Hol Hamoed: April 14-17, at 10:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.

: Pre-Passover: April 7-10, at 10:30 a.m, 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m.; Hol Hamoed: April 14-17, at 10:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. Price : Minimum NIS 70 per person

: Minimum NIS 70 per person Details: kakadu@funinjerusalem.com

7. Mimouna celebrations

Mimouna is a festival, originally celebrated by Moroccan Jews, which has spread into mainstream Israeli culture. One of the biggest gatherings is at Sacher Park, where thousands of people are expected to celebrate the end of Passover with a feast of Moroccan pastries, sweets, and music. The president and prime minister often drop in to join the celebrations.

When : Saturday night, April 19. Starts an hour after the end of the holiday.

: Saturday night, April 19. Starts an hour after the end of the holiday. Price: Free

Holiday-themed Tours & Workshops

8. Passover museum tours

Unlock Passover secrets with Nachliel Selavan, aka The Museum Guy, who will be guiding private and public tours in his unique and engaging style. He’ll be at the Bible Lands Museum the week before Passover and at the Israel Museum throughout Hol Hamoed. Together, you’ll explore ancient and modern history, stories, artifacts, and concepts, and add another dimension to your holiday. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

When : Private tours throughout Hol Hamoed at a time of your choice. Ask about his schedule for public tours.

: Private tours throughout Hol Hamoed at a time of your choice. Ask about his schedule for public tours. Price : Private family tours range from NIS 1,520 to NIS 2,180. Public tours are NIS 55 to NIS 80 per person.

: Private family tours range from NIS 1,520 to NIS 2,180. Public tours are NIS 55 to NIS 80 per person. Details: nachliel@funinjerusalem.com

9. Haggadot Stories at the National Library of Israel

During Passover, the National Library of Israel will take children aged 5-10 on a fascinating creative journey called Haggadot Stories – a unique family experience, in Hebrew, that invites families to discover the power of storytelling through three experiential stations that unveil rare treasures presented especially for the holiday. There are also daily tours in English of the new magnificent building and its treasures.

When : Pre-Passover: April 8-9 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Hol Hamoed: April 14-17 (check times on our website).

: Pre-Passover: April 8-9 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Hol Hamoed: April 14-17 (check times on our website). Price: Haggadot Stories: Yerushalmi Card holders, NIS 35. Children (aged 3-12) NIS 45. Students NIS 32. Seniors NIS 27. Disabled NIS 23. Soldiers and security personnel NIS 23. Guided tours in English NIS 50- NIS 25 per person.

10. Celebration at the farm in the Ben Himnon Valley

Enjoy a unique agricultural experience on the farm in the Ben Himnon Valley. Step back into ancient times for a fun family day out. Try various activities such as making planters and macramé and playing “find the afikoman” around the farm. Kosher for Passover buffet-style food available onsite.

When : April 14-17 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

: April 14-17 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Price : Tickets start at NIS 50 per person.

: Tickets start at NIS 50 per person. Details: cityofdavid@funinjerusalem.com

11. Elijah’s cup glass-blowing workshop

Learn to make your own Elijah’s cup in a glass-blowing and flame-working workshop in Jerusalem with Yael (a Bezalel graduate) and her team. Her studio is right near the First Station. Pre-book this one-hour activity – it’s really popular.

When : Private workshops throughout Hol Hamoed at a time of your choice.

: Private workshops throughout Hol Hamoed at a time of your choice. Price : NIS 680 per couple. Each additional participant is NIS 220.

: NIS 680 per couple. Each additional participant is NIS 220. Details: glass@funinjerusalem.com

12. The Ten Plagues at the Biblical Museum of Natural History, Beit Shemesh

Meet the frogs, wild animals, and locusts of the Ten Plagues, along with many other Biblical animals, at the Biblical Museum of Natural History. Enjoy hands-on encounters with all kinds of live exotic creatures, and experience many fascinating exhibits in a guided tour through the animal world of the Bible. Tours are available in English & Hebrew. The museum is located 10 minutes off the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv Highway, just outside Beit Shemesh. Pre-booking is required.

Price : Adults NIS 50. Children NIS 40

: Adults NIS 50. Children NIS 40 When : Throughout Hol Hamoed

: Throughout Hol Hamoed Details: biblicalnaturalhistory@funinjerusalem.com

13. Elijah’s cup Judaica wood workshop, Kfar Etzion, Gush Etzion

Create a magnificent Elijah’s cup and other beautiful pieces of Judaica at this wood workshop. Owners Mandy & Jeremy Broder will teach you how to take wood from its raw form and create it into a finished piece, learning all aspects of the process along the way. Pre-booking required.

Price : NIS 2,200 for a private workshop. NIS 300 per person for an open workshop. Reservations required.

: NIS 2,200 for a private workshop. NIS 300 per person for an open workshop. Reservations required. When : Private workshops throughout Hol Hamoed at a time of your choice. Ask about open workshops.

: Private workshops throughout Hol Hamoed at a time of your choice. Ask about open workshops. Details: theworkshop@funinjerusalem.com

14. Glass-fused Seder plates, Moshav Mevo Horon

Discover the magical world of glass, and create an array of holiday-themed items and beautiful pieces of art such as Seder plates, bowls, trays, mezuzot, jewelry, and pictures with Yael from Artesana. Reservations required.

Price : NIS 200 per person (minimum three people). Couple’s workshop NIS 540.

: NIS 200 per person (minimum three people). Couple’s workshop NIS 540. When : Private workshops throughout Hol Hamoed at a time of your choice.

: Private workshops throughout Hol Hamoed at a time of your choice. Details: glassart@funinjerusalem.com

Other Activities

15. Pre-Passover interactive Sofer tour

Take a hands-on family-friendly tour as you learn all about the fascinating world of safrut (scribal arts). Moshe Braun, international artist and sofer STaM, will give you in-depth explanations and demonstrations on how Torah scrolls, tefillin, mezuzot, and megillot are created.

Price : Jerusalem: NIS 2,200 (+VAT if applicable). Ramat Beit Shemesh: NIS 950 (also +VAT). Up to 15 people.

: Jerusalem: NIS 2,200 (+VAT if applicable). Ramat Beit Shemesh: NIS 950 (also +VAT). Up to 15 people. When : Pre-Passover private workshops at a time of your choice.

: Pre-Passover private workshops at a time of your choice. Details: sofer@funinjerusalem.com

16. Passover at the Jerusalem Cinematheque

The Jerusalem Cinematheque is celebrating its 50th anniversary with an exhibition featuring original costume design sketches, storyboards, and scene drawings from one of the most iconic films of all time, Gone with the Wind (1939). The pieces, which require extensive conservation due to the ravages of time – aging, wear, and tear – and are being displayed for the first time.

Price : Free

: Free When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed.

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Details: cinematheque@funinjerusalem.com

17. EZ Raiders & bike rentals

Glide through the streets of Jerusalem on a Classic Old City tour or take the panoramic tour of the Armon HaNatziv promenades in the southern part of the city. Different bike tours are also available. Family bike rentals from Gan Sacher, too.

Price : 1.5 hour EZ Raider tours NIS 299 (drivers aged 16+). Children NIS 150 (3-15). 2.5 hour bike tours NIS 299. New at Gan Sacher: family bike rentals.

: 1.5 hour EZ Raider tours NIS 299 (drivers aged 16+). Children NIS 150 (3-15). 2.5 hour bike tours NIS 299. New at Gan Sacher: family bike rentals. Price : Varies depending on what you choose.

: Varies depending on what you choose. When : Daily

: Daily Details: smarttour@funinjerusalem.com

18. Snappelling/Rappelling down the Old City walls

Go rappelling (snappelling) down the walls of the Old City, Gehinnom Valley, or Ammunition Hill with Yaakov and the team at Challenge Tours.

When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed.

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Price : Gehinnom Valley and Ammunition Hill: 1 hr. NIS 1,000. 2 hrs. NIS 1,500. Old City walls: 2 hrs. NIS 2,000 (ages 9+).

: Gehinnom Valley and Ammunition Hill: 1 hr. NIS 1,000. 2 hrs. NIS 1,500. Old City walls: 2 hrs. NIS 2,000 (ages 9+). Details: ropes@funinjerusalem.com

19. Family ceramics workshop

Build a piece of functional art from actual clay of the Land of Israel, and paint it using a stunning array of colors and decoration techniques at Kiyor Studio’s Creating in Clay workshop. Or you can choose from a beautiful selection of Judaica, table-and-servingware, home decor, and giftware, all handmade by artist/owner Chaya Esther Ort, in the Paint Artisanal Pottery workshop. Group workshops for up to 28 people are also available.

When : Private workshops throughout Hol Hamoed at a time of your choice.

: Private workshops throughout Hol Hamoed at a time of your choice. Price : Creating in Clay:NIS 350 + VAT per person. Paint Your Own Artisanal Functional Art 36 per person studio fee, plus the cost of your chosen piece(s). Prices start at NIS 75.

: Creating in Clay:NIS 350 + VAT per person. Paint Your Own Artisanal Functional Art 36 per person studio fee, plus the cost of your chosen piece(s). Prices start at NIS 75. Details: kiyor@funinjerusalem.com

20. The Time Elevator

Take an amazing virtual trip through history as you enjoy a multi-dimensional movie experience at the Time Elevator Jerusalem, located inside the Mamilla Mall.

When : Daily (check times & availability online)

: Daily (check times & availability online) Price : NIS 46

: NIS 46 Details: timeelevator@funinjerusalem.com

21. Climbing wall

The Bloc Climbing Center is the hub for rock climbers in Jerusalem.

Price : Morning ticket (until 3 p.m.) NIS 45. Evening, weekend, festival ticket NIS 65.

: Morning ticket (until 3 p.m.) NIS 45. Evening, weekend, festival ticket NIS 65. When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed.

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Details: bloc@funinjerusalem.com

22. Jerusalem ropes course at Ammunition Hill

Conquer the Omega zipline, tackle the rope ladder and climbing wall, and soar in the sky swing at Ammunition Hill.

Price : Depends on the number of people. Private groups can be arranged.

: Depends on the number of people. Private groups can be arranged. When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed.

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Details: ropes@funinjerusalem.com

23. Rave Mosaics

Roochie Sinai, owner & artist at Rave Mosaics, guides her guests in how to create their own unique pieces at her studio in the Artists’ Colony.

Price: NIS 250 per person (up to 10 people per session)

NIS 250 per person (up to 10 people per session) When : Morning: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Afternoon: 2:00 to 4:30 p.m.

: Morning: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Afternoon: 2:00 to 4:30 p.m. Details: rave@funinjerusalem.com

24. Laughter workshops

Energize your day by making it more fun through interactive and practical positivity games. Debbie’s workshop can be done virtually or in person.

Price: Varies depending on a number of factors. Contact Debbie for details.

When: Schedule your session at a time that suits you.

Details: laughter@funinjerusalem.com

Outside Jerusalem

25. Yvel factory tour, Motza

Take a tour of Yvel, the world-renowned jewelry factory in Mevaseret. Enjoy guided tours in English of the Megemeria School of Jewelry & Art and Yvel Design Center and visit the factory store – a great place to find the perfect afikoman gift.

When : Daily, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Advance booking required.

: Daily, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Advance booking required. Price : Free for tourists with passports. NIS 25 for locals.

: Free for tourists with passports. NIS 25 for locals. Details: yvel@funinjerusalem.com

26. Falcon Laser Tag, just outside Latrun

Test your family’s skill, strategy, and agility at Falcon Laser Tag. They have Laser Tag, Gelly Ball (a friendlier version of Laser Tag, great for families with younger kids) and Water Tag, in either 1-hour packages or 2-hour combo packages.

Price : 1 hr. Laser Tag NIS 100 NIS per person, minimum 18 people. Gelly Ball or Water Tag NIS 60 pp. min. 20 people. 2 hr. combo Gelly Ball & Water Tag NIS 100 pp. min. 20 people. Laser Tag & Water Tag NIS 145 pp. min. 15 people.

: 1 hr. Laser Tag NIS 100 NIS per person, minimum 18 people. Gelly Ball or Water Tag NIS 60 pp. min. 20 people. 2 hr. combo Gelly Ball & Water Tag NIS 100 pp. min. 20 people. Laser Tag & Water Tag NIS 145 pp. min. 15 people. When : 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Details: lasertag@funinjerusalem.com

27. Dig-for-a-Day archeology experience, Beit Guvrin

Connect your kids to the history of the Land of Israel. Learn how to look for artifacts, sift through dirt from the Second Temple Period, and go caving in an unexcavated cave at the Beit Guvrin National Park. Reservations required. Digs are in English & Hebrew.

When : Daily (check times & availability online)

: Daily (check times & availability online) Price : Adults NIS 95. Children (5-18 years old) NIS 72. Park entrance: Adults NIS 31. Children NIS 16.

: Adults NIS 95. Children (5-18 years old) NIS 72. Park entrance: Adults NIS 31. Children NIS 16. Details: dig@funinjerusalem.com

Passover museum tours. (credit: Nachliel Selavan, aka The Museum Guy)

28. Genesis Land, right outside Ma’ale Adumim

At Eretz Bereshit (Genesis Land), the stories of the Bible come to life in the very landscape in which they took place. Genesis Land is a magical place that enables visitors to experience life as it was in biblical times. Ask about their family packages.

Price : Family package (ages 4+) NIS 110 pp. Camel rides NIS 35-NIS 60 pp.

: Family package (ages 4+) NIS 110 pp. Camel rides NIS 35-NIS 60 pp. When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed.

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Details: genesis@funinjerusalem.com

29. Resin art, Beit Shemesh

Create color-busting usable art and experience firsthand what the resin art hype is all about at the Nicole Friedman Studio in Beit Shemesh.

Price : Starts at NIS 125 per person (depending on the project).

: Starts at NIS 125 per person (depending on the project). When : Schedule your session at a time that suits you.

: Schedule your session at a time that suits you. Details: resin@funinjerusalem.com

30. Guided tours of Hebron

The Hebron Tour is a unique, fun, and inspirational tour for all ages, visiting Rachel’s Tomb and the Cave of the Patriarchs – two of the top 10 most visited sites in Israel.

Price : $50 per person (ages 6+).

: $50 per person (ages 6+). When : Ask about the special schedule for Passover tours.

: Ask about the special schedule for Passover tours. Details: hebron@funinjerusalem.com

31. Jeep tours of the Judean Mountains

Join Hidden Valley Jeeping on an exciting trip into the Judean Mountains. Learn about the geopolitical complexity, see sunsets and sunrises, and breathe the mountain air.

When : Schedule your session at a time that suits you.

: Schedule your session at a time that suits you. Price : NIS 1,100 per jeep (seats 6-8 people) for 2 hours.

: NIS 1,100 per jeep (seats 6-8 people) for 2 hours. Details: nir@funinjerusalem.com

32. White Pool, Sha’ar Ha’Ir Mall, Beit Shemesh

The White Pool is a revolutionary indoor entertainment center. It’s a giant ball pit with over 220,000 pristine white balls, complete with thrilling slides, challenging rope courses, and a dance floor.

When : April 13-17, noon to 9 p.m. April 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

: April 13-17, noon to 9 p.m. April 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Price : Up to age 4, NIS 35 per hour. Age 4-17, NIS 45 per hour. Accompanying adult (age 18+) NIS 20 for the first hour. NIS 15 each additional hour.

: Up to age 4, NIS 35 per hour. Age 4-17, NIS 45 per hour. Accompanying adult (age 18+) NIS 20 for the first hour. NIS 15 each additional hour. Details: whitepool@funinjerusalem.com

33. Neoja, interactive basketball courts, Beit Shemesh

Neoja, Israel’s first interactive entertainment complex, has futuristic basketball courts where you play real basketball in a captivating virtual world. They also have a first-of-its-kind DARTS system and an advanced arcade gaming zone. For groups of 50+ people, the space can be exclusively yours.

When : Daily during Hol Hamoed, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closed on Shabbat and holidays.

: Daily during Hol Hamoed, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closed on Shabbat and holidays. Price : NIS 90–NIS 140 pp, per game.

: NIS 90–NIS 140 pp, per game. Details: neoja@funinjerusalem.com

34. Night Adventure tour in Ayalon Park

Spend an evening in nature and learn survival skills, camouflage, stealth exercises, stargazing, history, and more. The Night Adventure, with Nachshon Spiegelman, is an unforgettable family experience in Ayalon Park, just outside of Modi’in.

When : Schedule your 1.5 hour tour at a time that suits you.

: Schedule your 1.5 hour tour at a time that suits you. Price : NIS 1,500 (up to 15 people)

: NIS 1,500 (up to 15 people) Details: on our website.

35. Horseback riding & pony trails, Yishuv Yad Shmona

King David Riding Stables has a 45-minute guided trail through the magnificent hills surrounding the capital. Horseback riding is for ages 9+. There are pony rides for younger kids (ages 6+).

Reservations and pricing via phone (Anthony or Arik): 053-739-8866 or 053-747-1681.

Price : Contact Arik

: Contact Arik When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. You’ll need to pre-book.

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. You’ll need to pre-book. Details: kdstables@funinjerusalem.com

36. Dead Sea Bike rides, northern Dead Sea

Enjoy a self-guided bike ride to the salt diamonds, or take a trail ride to some magical observation points among the date groves and along the seashore with Dead Sea Bikes. There are also shorter trails for families, non-electric carting and Riders.

FIJ tip : For families with younger children, ask about tandem, and add on options for babies, toddlers, and pre-schoolers and family bikes, for up to four adults and four children.

: For families with younger children, ask about tandem, and add on options for babies, toddlers, and pre-schoolers and family bikes, for up to four adults and four children. Price : Contact Netanel for pricing.

: Contact Netanel for pricing. When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. You’ll need to pre-book.

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. You’ll need to pre-book. Details: deadseabikes@funinjerusalem.com

37. Olive wood mezuzah-making, Ma’ale Adumim

Learn about the history and significance of the mezuzah, and then hand carve and decorate your own mezuzah case from olive wood, with artist and owner Uri Kalfa.

Price : NIS 360 (two people). Each additional person NIS 120.

: NIS 360 (two people). Each additional person NIS 120. When : Schedule your session at a time that suits you.

: Schedule your session at a time that suits you. Details: urikalfa@funinjerusalem.com

38. Galita chocolate workshop, Kibbutz Tzuba

Learn to make kosher for Passover treats at the Galita chocolate workshop. The chocolates are mehadrin and non-kitniyot.

Price : NIS 122 pp. NIS 60, accompanying parent (up to two per family).

: NIS 122 pp. NIS 60, accompanying parent (up to two per family). When : Festival eve, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last workshop 3 p.m.). Fridays, April 4 & 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last workshop 3 p.m.). Hol Hamoed 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last workshop 4 p.m.). Eve of second day of festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: Festival eve, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last workshop 3 p.m.). Fridays, April 4 & 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last workshop 3 p.m.). Hol Hamoed 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last workshop 4 p.m.). Eve of second day of festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details: galita@funinjerusalem.com

39. Kiftzuba, Kibbutz Tzuba

Kiftzuba is an amusement and adventure park suitable for family entertainment and designed for ages 1 to 14. Enjoy a family roller coaster, a storm boat, a ninja complex, a pirate carousel, a cannon complex, a mini Ferris wheel, giant inflatables, bumper cars, a ball pool, gliders, a variety of carousels, and more.

When : Starting all days at 10 a.m. Pre-Passover, April 6-10, until 4 p.m. Fridays until 5 p.m. Chag & Shabbat until 6 p.m. Erev chag until 4 p.m. Hol Hamoed until 7 p.m.

: Starting all days at 10 a.m. Pre-Passover, April 6-10, until 4 p.m. Fridays until 5 p.m. Chag & Shabbat until 6 p.m. Erev chag until 4 p.m. Hol Hamoed until 7 p.m. Price : Adult NIS 65 (ages 14+). Child NIS 113 (ages 1-14). Family NIS 454 (up to five family members over age 1). Hizruba card (10 entrance punches) NIS 817. Discounted entry (last 3 hours) Child NIS 83. Adult NIS 49.

: Adult NIS 65 (ages 14+). Child NIS 113 (ages 1-14). Family NIS 454 (up to five family members over age 1). Hizruba card (10 entrance punches) NIS 817. Discounted entry (last 3 hours) Child NIS 83. Adult NIS 49. Details: tzuba@funinjerusalem.com

40. Winery visit and wine tasting, Tzuba Winery

Enjoy a visit and wine tasting of four types of wines produced by the Tzuba Winery and an explanation of the fascinating history of the winery, the different types of wine and grapes, and the winemaking process itself. Kosher for Passover menu (Kosher certification: Matte Yehuda Rabbinate and OK).

When : Schedule your private tour directly with the winery.

: Schedule your private tour directly with the winery. Price : Wine Tasting (18+) NIS 65. Couple’s Kosher for Passover cheese platter NIS 110.

: Wine Tasting (18+) NIS 65. Couple’s Kosher for Passover cheese platter NIS 110. Details: tzuba@funinjerusalem.com

41. Just one ‘chessed,’ Gush Etzion

Build A Bed is a fabulous hands-on experience, perfect for families, where you work together building sturdy bed frames that will comfort families in need across Israel.

When : Schedule your session at a time that suits you.

: Schedule your session at a time that suits you. Price : $360

: $360 Details: justonechesed@funinjerusalem.com

42. The Zomet Institute, Alon Shvut

Find out how rabbis and engineers solve techno-halachic problems. Take a guided tour, in English or Hebrew, and have free time in the interactive exhibits hall.

When : April 15 & 16. English tours at 11 a.m. (based on demand). Hebrew tours are at 10 a.m. and on the hour from noon to 3 p.m. You need to pre-book.

: April 15 & 16. English tours at 11 a.m. (based on demand). Hebrew tours are at 10 a.m. and on the hour from noon to 3 p.m. You need to pre-book. Price : Family ticket NIS 140 (immediate family). Individual tickets NIS 35.

: Family ticket NIS 140 (immediate family). Individual tickets NIS 35. zomet@funinjerusalem.com

43. Caliber 3, Gush Etzion

Caliber 3 has some awesome Commando Tourism packages for a real “only in Israel” experience. Choices are an IDF Shooting Adventure, 360 Shoot House, Krav Maga, and an Urban Combat Simulator. Ask about the VIP packages.

When : Schedule your session at a time that suits you.

: Schedule your session at a time that suits you. Price : Depends on chosen package.

: Depends on chosen package. Details: caliber@funinjerusalem.com

44. Creative Crafts Café, Kfar Etzion

Dana and the team at the Creative Crafts Café are offering workshops throughout Hol Hamoed in family mosaics, glass fusing, candle and wax hands, and epoxy resin. You’ll need to book in advance.

When : Glass fusing, April 14. Glass mosaics, April 15. Candles, April 16. Epoxy resin, April 17. Candles, April 18. (Check for times on our website.)

: Glass fusing, April 14. Glass mosaics, April 15. Candles, April 16. Epoxy resin, April 17. Candles, April 18. (Check for times on our website.) Price : Family Mosaics: NIS 1,000 NIS per family (five people), Individual Mosaics: 420 NIS, Family Glass Fusing: NIS 450 per person, Candle & Wax Workshop: NIS 250-NIS 300 pp, Resin Art: NIS 250 NIS-NIS 500 NIS pp.

: Family Mosaics: NIS 1,000 NIS per family (five people), Individual Mosaics: 420 NIS, Family Glass Fusing: NIS 450 per person, Candle & Wax Workshop: NIS 250-NIS 300 pp, Resin Art: NIS 250 NIS-NIS 500 NIS pp. Details: creativecrafts@funinjerusalem.com

45. Deer Land Farm, Gush Etzion

The farm has a huge extreme sports area and adventure facilities for the whole family. Includes the longest Zip line in the country, climbing walls, a rope park, bungee trampolines, mini amusement park rides, target shooting, an impressive zoo, a vintage vehicle museum, and more.

When : Hol Hamoed 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Erev chag & Fridays 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

: Hol Hamoed 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Erev chag & Fridays 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Price : Passover special NIS 85 per person (ages 4-17) for all the attractions (except the Zip line). Regular farm entrance NIS 25 pp (includes a tour of the zoo). Zip line: NIS 100 pp (includes zoo if purchased at the entrance).

: Passover special NIS 85 per person (ages 4-17) for all the attractions (except the Zip line). Regular farm entrance NIS 25 pp (includes a tour of the zoo). Zip line: NIS 100 pp (includes zoo if purchased at the entrance). Details: gush@funinjerusalem.com

46. Oz Ve’Gaon Nature Reserve, Gush Etzion

There’s a three-day family festival at the Oz Ve’Gaon Nature Reserve, with loads of family-friendly challenges, activities, and games.

When : April 14-16 from 10 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.

: April 14-16 from 10 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. Price : NIS 10 pp. New play area for children aged 1 to 7: NIS 20 per child.

: NIS 10 pp. New play area for children aged 1 to 7: NIS 20 per child. Details: gush@funinjerusalem.com

47. Kashuela Farm, Gush Etzion

Enjoy a picnic, take in the blooming flowers and the forest, and hike along the new scenic road. They are also offering shepherding workshops and a tour of the farm.

When : April 14 & April 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

: April 14 & April 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Price : Entrance to the farm NIS 35 pp. Guided tour of the farm & talk NIS 25 pp. Shepherding workshop NIS 50 pp.

: Entrance to the farm NIS 35 pp. Guided tour of the farm & talk NIS 25 pp. Shepherding workshop NIS 50 pp. Details: gush@funinjerusalem.com

48. Biyar Aqueduct, Gush Etzion

A fun and wet tour in an underground tunnel, 12 meters deep and 130 meters long. During Hol Hamoed, visitors can enjoy access to the tunnel, inflatables, lawns, picnic areas, children’s workshops, guided tours in the tunnel, and more. There’s also an exciting audiovisual show in an underground room (no need to enter the water).

When : April 14-17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

: April 14-17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Price : NIS 20 NIS pp (age 3+)

: NIS 20 NIS pp (age 3+) Details: gush@funinjerusalem.com

NOW IT’S up to you to choose which activities your family will enjoy. Whatever you do, you’ll be sure to have fun in Jerusalem this Passover!

For a full listing of events in Jerusalem, visit the Fun In Jerusalem Calendar: www.funinjerusalem.com/ev/pesach

For a listing of our FUN Favorite activities that require advanced reservations: www.funinjerusalem.com/fun-favorite/

Joanna Shebson is the founder of Fun In Jerusalem (www.funinjerusalem.com). She lives in Jerusalem with her husband and three kids and loves to inspire family fun. joanna@funinjerusalem.com

Ronit Ansbacher is the content and sales manager at Fun In Jerusalem. She lives in Efrat with her husband and two kids and loves promoting all the fun stuff going on in and around Jerusalem. ronit@funinjerusalem.com