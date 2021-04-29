The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism Jewish Holidays

Lag Ba’omer: Counting the omer with meaning

As we approach Lag Ba’omer, let us race along capturing the “wins” and insert them into our daily activities.

By DAVID GEFFEN  
APRIL 29, 2021 13:54
THE LAG BA'OMER BONFIRE burns. (photo credit: ABIR SULTAN/FLASH90)
THE LAG BA'OMER BONFIRE burns.
(photo credit: ABIR SULTAN/FLASH90)
 “We’re on our way to the Promised Land.” That African-American spiritual has spread its message through the last two centuries to a larger and larger number of people. For the Jewish people, those words sung with fervor point to our passage to a real freedom.
Our travels are accentuated by the arrival at our physical destination but also reaching Mount Sinai to receive the Ten Commandments. Lag Ba’omer is the pause to envision both our destinations. We actually are expected to first use the 33rd day of the Omer to evaluate where this journey will take us, and then address ourselves so that we will weave the gift of the Ten Commandments at Mount Sinai truly into our soul. As we approach Lag Ba’omer, let us race along capturing the “wins” and insert them into our daily activities.
To do this, as we count the Omer, we have to truly live in the here and now. Margaret Storm Jameson, a British novelist, suggests what approach we should take.
“I believe that only one person in a thousand knows the trick of really living in the present. Most of us,” she emphasizes, “spend 59 minutes an hour living in the past, with regret for lost joys, or shame for things badly done (both utterly useless and weakening). Then, of course, we focus on a future we either long for or dread.”
On Lag Ba’omer, as we sit around the fire fulfilling the 33rd day count, there is something important we can do. 
“Remember as best you can that the past is gone beyond prayer. Recognize that every minute we spend in the vain effort to anticipate the future is a moment lost.” 
This minor holiday in the calendar has the power to really make us think. The counting of the days and the blazing flames call to us, emphasizing, “There is only one world, the world pressing against you at this minute. There is only one minute in which you are alive, this minute, here and now.” We must recognize that “the only way to live is by accepting each minute as an unrepeatable miracle, which is exactly what it is: a miracle and unrepeatable.”
Harvey Goldberg, emeritus professor of anthropology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, offered an explanation about how various holidays, including Lag Ba’omer, have come to be.
“Some customs and celebrations in the Jewish yearly cycle,” he explained, “are linked to well-established sources in the Torah or the Talmud, while others have origins that historically are unclear. There is no ancient mandate for the term ‘Simchat Torah,’ nor for dancing with the Torah scrolls, which has been such a prominent and popular part of the holiday in recent times.”
Then he focused on the celebration being discussed. 
“Lag Ba’omer also provides historical puzzles. Counting the days between Passover and Shavuot is dictated in the Torah, while treating these days as a period of semi-mourning appears only in the Gemara and is explained succinctly by a limited reference to the students of Rabbi Akiva. It is only from the 12th century in Europe that a text mentions the 33rd day of the Omer as a time when the mourning customs may be suspended.”
In the 19th century, the famous sage the Hatam Sofer emphasized, “Lag Ba’omer is a time that we identify and say ‘Thank You for all of the blessings that regularly descend into our lives.’ But unfortunately, like heavenly manna which fell in the desert, we take those blessings for granted.”
IN MY YOUTH I was a Lag Ba’omer groupie. I never attained any athletic excellence. Sometimes, my friends would allow me to play on a softball or volleyball team, and join in the wheelbarrow race. Lag Ba’omer at our Jewish Community Center was my day.
I was permitted to participate in any athletic event I chose. I ran as fast as I could in a 200-meter race. I was not last, I was on a softball team made up of veterans and novices. I enjoyed every moment. Those were the days.
Forty-five years ago, when we immigrated to Israel, I started collecting branches and used pieces of wood with my kids and then sitting around the fire roasting marshmallows.
Slowly, I began to recognize that the counting of the Omer, Lag Ba’omer in particular, was a way to capture the start of spring. We could still smell the early blossoms and we watched the leaves slowly breaking forth from the branches.
Here in our land, we could be free, as Passover points out to us so powerfully. We could also illuminate the sky and light up ourselves, making this 33rd day ever so joyful to experience.
How wonderful that when we turn the letters Lamed and Gimmel around we have “Gal” a wave. Hopefully, we will let this wave carry us and transform our lives as we choose.
How should we render our life significant? Albert Einstein wrote, “There are only two ways to live your life: One is as though nothing is a miracle; the other is as though everything is a miracle.” It can be summed up in this manner: “Yesterday is history. Tomorrow is a mystery. Today is a gift of God which is why we call it the present.”
A year ago, we were locked in on Lag Ba’omer. This year we are throwing the doors open.
We can create flames jumping up to the heavens. We will be using wood, waiting for us, having taken the time to mature so it can fire up with intensity. As we watch, we also know we can hit the target perfectly with our own personally crafted bow and arrow.
The “wave” can carry us along this year. Calling upon our inner strength, we will be ready to “march forward, march forward” with a dream in our imagination and a song in our hearts.
No, we cannot prove why the celebration falls the day it does. In a very nice fashion, Prof. Goldberg offers his personal answer to why the holiday is enjoyed in the way it is: “The precise number of 33 days [which sets Lag Ba’omer as the 18th day of Iyyar – April 30 this year] remains a puzzle. But that more than a month of semi-mourning leads to exuberant dancing in Meron, or other expressions of ‘breaking out,’ should not surprise us.”
“Blessed art Thou Oh Lord, King of the Universe who has sanctified us with Your commandments and commanded us to count the Omer.” We will always mark this point in the count, 33, for what it means. Then as it said in one of the paeans of a poet, “Go out into the fields – the world is yours.” 


Tags Judaism jewish holidays lag baomer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel is not prepared for the Palestinian elections - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Aging past his prime, Netanyahu is 'jumping the shark' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide was long-awaited

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gershon Baskin

Al-Aqsa/Temple Mount: Israeli-Palestinian conflict nerve center - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Nadav Tamir

Israel must recognize Armenian Genocide, not monopolize ours - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by