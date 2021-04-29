Lag Ba'omer: 3 facts about potatoes for 33 days of counting

In light of the potato's popularity on the holiday, the Agricultural Ministry has published some interesting statistics about potatoes in Israel.

In honor of the 33rd day of the Omer, here are 3 things you probably didn't know about Israel's potatoes :

1) Of the world's agricultural produce, the potato is the fourth most produced and demanded crop, after corn, wheat, and rice. Over 370 million tons of potatoes are cultivated each year in the world, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations; Israel produces 524 thousand tons of potatoes each year.

2) Almost half (250 thousand tons) of Israel's potatoes are for local use, while the remainder goes to raw industrial materials, seeds, and exports (42% of Israel's total vegetable exports).

3) An average Israeli eats around 40 kg of potatoes throughout the course of a year, in comparison to some countries in Europe, namely, Poland, Britain, Holland, and Belgium, who may consume as much as 80-100 kg a year per person

