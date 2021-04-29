The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Lag Ba'omer: 3 facts about potatoes for 33 days of counting

In light of the potato's popularity as a holiday cuisine, the Agricultural Ministry has published some interesting statistics about the potatoes in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 29, 2021 11:53
A potato grows in a field irrigated by recycled waste water in Kibbutz Magen in southern Israel November 15, 2010 (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A potato grows in a field irrigated by recycled waste water in Kibbutz Magen in southern Israel November 15, 2010
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Lag Ba'omer, which falls out on Thursday evening, marks the 33rd day in the counting between Passover and Shavuot. The holiday is customarily celebrated with a bonfire and potatoes roasted over the fire.
In light of the potato's popularity on the holiday, the Agricultural Ministry has published some interesting statistics about potatoes in Israel. 
In honor of the 33rd day of the Omer, here are 3 things you probably didn't know about Israel's potatoes :
1) Of the world's agricultural produce, the potato is the fourth most produced and demanded crop, after corn, wheat, and rice. Over 370 million tons of potatoes are cultivated each year in the world, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations; Israel produces 524 thousand tons of potatoes each year.
2) Almost half (250 thousand tons) of Israel's potatoes are for local use, while the remainder goes to raw industrial materials, seeds, and exports (42% of Israel's total vegetable exports).
3) An average Israeli eats around 40 kg of potatoes throughout the course of a year, in comparison to some countries in Europe, namely, Poland, Britain, Holland, and Belgium, who may consume as much as 80-100 kg a year per person


Tags Passover shavuot agriculture lag baomer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel is not prepared for the Palestinian elections - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Aging past his prime, Netanyahu is 'jumping the shark' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide was long-awaited

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's dream of right-wing government may not happen - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

Israel must recognize Armenian Genocide, not monopolize ours - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by