Tu Bishevat: Help JNF & JPOST say 'happy birthday' to the trees

Thanks to Jewish National Fund, Israel was one of the few countries to enter the 21st Century with a net-gain in trees.

The Post has teamed up with Jewish National Fund-USA – the original “tree people” – and is calling on artists from around the world to submit their reimagined Jerusalem Post logo .. and to have their friends, family and social networks vote on their entry.

SUBMIT YOUR LOGO DESIGN BY EMAIL TO: treelogo2021@gmail.com by January 5 to win >>

Ofer forest (Credit: Wikimedia) The top 10 logo submissions that receive the most votes will be presented to a panel of expert judges who will select the winner.

The new logo will replace the existing Jerusalem Post logo over the Tu BiShvat holiday, from January 27 to 28.

For the first time in decades, readers of The Jerusalem Post will have the opportunity to reimagine the newspaper’s historic logo in a way that reflects the Jewish people’s deep connection to the environment and planting trees in Israel.