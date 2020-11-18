The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Jordan Peterson turns to Genesis for lessons on civilization in peril

Peterson's search is for eternal values – virtues and themes that are “common across all human experience, across all time.”

By HANNAH GAL  
NOVEMBER 18, 2020 15:45
JORDAN PETERSON: Psychology professor, rock star and considered by many to be this generation’s most important thinker. (photo credit: JONATHAN CASTELLINO)
JORDAN PETERSON: Psychology professor, rock star and considered by many to be this generation’s most important thinker.
(photo credit: JONATHAN CASTELLINO)
Jordan Peterson is often called a rock star. It is a title he flatly rejects.
“I am not a performance artist,” states the celebrated clinical psychologist, “I don’t have fans, I have people who are listening carefully to what I am saying.”
Peterson’s universal appeal is undeniable. His worldwide lecture tours routinely sell out and his bestseller 12 Rules for Life has been translated into more than 30 languages. Nearly three million followers subscribe to his YouTube channel, his lectures count a staggering 145 million views, and his podcast has been downloaded over 55,000,000 times.
The Toronto professor skyrocketed to fame in 2016, when he fiercely objected to Canada’s C-16 bill, which mandated the use of transgender pronouns. Peterson became the traditionalists’ hero and his name soon became synonymous with the anti-PC movement.
But Peterson’s narrative does not concern politics or current events. His search is for eternal values – virtues and themes that are “common across all human experience, across all time.”
It is a search that led him to the Bible, a book that “happened to motivate an entire culture for 2,000 years and transform the world,” a book that proved to be “more durable than stone, more durable than a castle... more durable than an empire.” With great curiosity Peterson sets out to unravel the psychological significance of biblical stories. Line by line he explores the seemingly simplistic Genesis tales and the actions of the characters operating within them, characters ingrained in Western culture and known the world over to atheists and believers alike.
Through the stories of Adam and Eve, Jacob’s ladder, Noah and the flood, Abraham and Isaac, Joseph and the coat of many colors, and Sodom and Gomorrah, we learn how the cornerstones of our civilization came to be. Moses’s story, for example, opens the window into how laws have been formed and the principle upon which our legal system is based. We realize that laws are essentially a codification of our behavior and morality.
Moses was “wandering around with the Israelites forever in the desert,” Peterson tells the attentive audience. “They’re going left and going right and worshiping idols and having a hell of a time... getting rebellious, and Moses goes up on the mountain and he has this tremendous revelation, sort of, in the sight of God, and it illuminates him and he comes down with the law.” Through mediating and trying to keep the peace, Moses considered what principles of peace would satisfy the people. Through God’s intervention he presented the Ten Commandments to the people to say, “Look, this is already basically what we’re doing but now it’s codified. That’s all a historical process that’s condensed into a single story,” says Peterson. “But obviously that happened, because we have written law” that emerged from the bottom up.
“English common law is exactly like that. It’s single decisions that are predicated on principles that are then articulated and made into the body of law.”
PETERSON’S BESTSELLER has been translated into over 30 languages including Korean and Hebrew. (Courtesy Penguin Random House)PETERSON’S BESTSELLER has been translated into over 30 languages including Korean and Hebrew. (Courtesy Penguin Random House)
LAW IS also touched on through the first chapters of Genesis, along with the idea that both male and female were made in the image of God.
“The notion that every single human being – regardless of their peculiarities, strangenesses, sins, crimes and all of that – has something Divine in them that needs to be regarded with respect, plays an integral role... in the creation of habitable order out of chaos.” It’s an idea that Peterson believes “sits at the base of our legal system.” We see how the archetypal Adam and Eve story “represents a situation we are always in.” Just like Adam and Eve, we humans live “in a walled garden,” explains Peterson, but there is always a snake. The garden is a place of “paradise, warmth, love and sustenance, but it’s also the place where something can pop up at any moment and knock you out of it.” Through Abraham, the father of nations who was ordered by God to sacrifice his son Isaac, we consider what sacrifice is. We realize how without sacrifice, modern civilization would not have come into being. It is our ability to envision ourselves in the future and the need to make a sacrifice in the present that allowed us to progress and thrive.
We follow Cain and Abel’s dramatic tale as they lead two different life paths. Abel pleases God while Cain becomes resentful and murderous. Through Peterson we see how Cain’s torment grows. God’s rejection of his sacrifices means that “his attempts to give up something valuable in the present to ensure prosperity in the future are insufficient,” and in consequence, he fails to prosper.
Every line is a passage to our past, loaded with illuminating insight into human psyche, behavior, evolution and even the origin of the text itself. The story of the Mesopotamian deity Marduk, for example, sheds light on what the Hebrew words tohu vavohu – typically translated as “unformed and void” – actually mean. Marduk, who had “eyes all the way around his head,” fought a deity called Tiamat. “We need to know that,” explains Peterson, “because the word ‘Tiamat’ is associated with the word ‘tehom.’ Tehom is the chaos that God makes order out of at the beginning of time in Genesis.” Peterson’s exploration of biblical stories is a journey filled with enlightenment and wonder.
More than 21 million people have tuned in and listened to Peterson’s gripping journey into the mysterious tales. We see the values and virtues upon which our entire civilization is founded, and the repercussions of neglecting them. We realize that values such as responsibility, humility, sacrifice, striving and courage have lasted for a reason, how they enabled the construction of our magnificent civilization, and the danger posed to our very existence if we lose them.
“The idea is to see if there’s something at the bottom of this amazing civilization that we’ve managed to structure, and that I think is in peril,” says Peterson. “Maybe if we understand it a little bit better we won’t be so prone just to throw the damn thing away.” 


Tags bible Abraham Genesis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Regarding Jerusalem comments, EU needs to be careful By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Saying goodbye to Donald Trump and his legacy of highs and lows By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?
5 Israel to legalize, regulate recreational cannabis market within 9 months
An employee checks cannabis plants at a medical marijuana plantation in northern Israel March 21, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by