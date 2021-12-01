Naomi’s Zyklon B Holocaust Hanukkah miracle 

Naomi Yakobovich will never forget her own private Hanukkah miracle. It occurred in December 1944 when Naomi and her family were sent to Auschwitz from their home in Hungary.

Images of Hanukkah are splashed on the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

A few years later, Naomi and her husband Meir immigrated to Israel where they raised two children and four grandchildren, including Doron, currently an officer who specializes in physical fitness for soldiers going through basic training."My grandmother always said that our state is important and we need to guard it. For me, it's a given that in my service I wanted and needed to have a meaningful service and to continue my grandmother's legacy," said Doron. "Three of my grandmother's grandchildren became officers and just two days ago her second granddaughter was born — Our light during Hanukkah. An additional Hanukkah miracle."