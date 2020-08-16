The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Orthodox Union to offer virtual prayer leader boot camp amid coronavirus

Smaller and staggered minyanim are intended to be organized amid the pandemic, which leaves the list of qualified Baalei Tefillot quite thin.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 16, 2020 12:14
PAINTING by the Polish artist Maurycy Gottlieb c. 1878, titled ‘Jews Praying in the Synagogue on Yom Kippur.’ (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
PAINTING by the Polish artist Maurycy Gottlieb c. 1878, titled ‘Jews Praying in the Synagogue on Yom Kippur.’
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, and the restrictions that will be placed around synagogues during the High Holidays, the Orthodox Union has organized a "Baal Tefillah Boot Camp" to help train an army of more than 100 baalei tefillot (prayer leaders) to lead the holiday minyanim amid the health crisis.
Smaller and staggered minyanim are intended to be organized amid the pandemic, which leaves the list of qualified baalei tefillot quite thin.
For this initiative, to strengthen the ranks, over 36 synagogues from 12 states in addition to Canada and South Africa will participate in the boot camp. Each participant was nominated by their synagogue, and will receive their own seminar schedule, recorded tefillot and will conclude with one-on-one meeting to address individual needs and concerns.
The boot camp itself, will include a seminar series to train Shlichei Tzibur at minyanim organized by a synagogue. The boot camp was created by Orthodox Union Pepa and Rabbi Joseph Karasick's Department of Synagogue Services, seminars will be led by Chazzan Yitzy Spinner of Great Neck Synagogue and project coordinator Rabbi Gedalyah Berger.
"The Baal Tefillah Boot Camp was designed to train those new to taking the amud and those who would like some additional coaching to enhance the davening environment of our community during the most holy days of the year. We are very happy that the program has been well-received by such a large group of synagogues across the nation and world," said Orthodox Union Executive Vice President Rabbi Moshe Hauer. "Through this program, the OU is looking to help fill that gap by responding to this important communal need."
"We have been working with our member synagogues over the last few months to address needs and concerns related to the upcoming High Holidays and one thing that became clear was the need to run more minyanim simultaneously, and we needed more Baalei Tefillah in order to do that," said OU Synagogue & Community Services Director Rabbi Adir Posy. "We created this program with the help of the UJA Federation of New York and the Rabbinical Council of America and are happy to help so many communities."


Tags synagogue orthodox jews Orthodox Union
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo UNSC's vote against extending Iran arms embargo sends mixed messages By JPOST EDITORIAL
Adam Milstein Defining antisemitism as a Jewish problem is a lose-lose proposition By ADAM MILSTEIN
Yitz Greenberg An appreciation of Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Ruthie Blum Biden and Harris are the Trojan Horse of the radical Democrats – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu is still up to his tricks By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
4 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
5 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by