The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Parashat Vayikra: ‘But I didn’t mean it!’

Four reasons, two medieval and two modern, that will help us understand something deep about the Torah and our tradition.

By DAVID WOLPE  
MARCH 18, 2021 14:53
A 1,000-year-old Hebrew Bible,was unveiled at the Museum of the Bible on November 8, 2019. (photo credit: JAMES STELLUTO/MUSEUM OF THE BIBLE)
A 1,000-year-old Hebrew Bible,was unveiled at the Museum of the Bible on November 8, 2019.
(photo credit: JAMES STELLUTO/MUSEUM OF THE BIBLE)
 We all know the false apologies that prevail in politics: “If I did something that made you feel uncomfortable, I’m sorry.” Here the person disclaims knowledge of his own guilt and foists the responsibility on the other.
But what if we do sin, and are genuinely unaware of it? What – if anything – do we owe?
“When a person unwittingly incurs guilt in regard to any of the Lord’s commandments” (Lev. 4:2), a sacrifice is required.
It is not entirely clear why such an offering should be mandated, however. An unintentional sin could be the result of doing something and not realizing that it was a sin. Equally possible is that one knows something is a sin but does not realize one has done it. The first is the familiar – ignorance of the law is no excuse, although there are certainly instances where familiarity is not easily achieved. The second is harder to reconcile – if I didn’t realize I had done something wrong, why must I offer a sacrifice to put it right?
Below we explore four reasons, two medieval and two modern, that will help us understand something deep about the Torah and our tradition.
Sefer Hahinuch (13th-century Spain) explains that actions cannot be expiated by words. Since a deed was done, a deed must undo it. Sacrifice helps correct the imbalance created by sin. “And the Torah has promised that when the sinner has done this great action and fully repented, the sin committed through error will be forgiven.”
To act in correspondence with an earlier action makes sense. Yet this leaves the question of why repentance is due in the first place. There was no intention to sin, and intention matters a great deal in all areas of life. If it is an accident, why a sacrifice?
Ramban, a rough contemporary of the Sefer Hahinuch, proposes a metaphysical answer: “Every sin causes a spiritual blemish in the soul.” For Ramban, the result of your action is not only in the world but inside yourself, even if unintentional. Therefore, you must sacrifice to heal your internal blemish.
As we move into the modern age, psychological factors predominate. Samson R. Hirsch, in the 19th century in Germany, suggests that inattention afflicts the sinner. The one who commits an accidental sin has “fallen out of focus” with God. For Hirsch, while the sin is unintentional, it has an element of volition. Because you were not “present” in your mind, you allowed yourself to wander; you are culpable for being distracted.
Finally we turn to an influential modern student of sacrifices, Jacob Milgrom. Milgrom believes that the hatat, the sin offering, is intended to purge not the offender but the sanctuary itself. The blood from the offering is not placed on the sinner, he points out, but on the sanctuary. He colorfully calls this the “Picture of Dorian Gray” theory, after the novel by Oscar Wilde where the protagonist has a picture that gets older and older while he stays looking young. The sinner is unmarked, says Milgrom, but the sanctuary suffers and must be restored.
If we take these four theories together, what do they teach us? That an inadvertent sin demands action (Sefer Hahinuch), the recognition of its effect on our own souls (Ramban) encourages greater focus in our lives (Hirsch) and affects the community and institutions of Israel (Milgrom).
In stark contrast to the theory of radical individuality, which assumes that what I do is only about me, Judaism posits radical connectedness. No activity is unconnected to others in this world. Even during the pandemic, shut up in our homes and staring at screens, we are placing different kinds of weight on the tendrils of society. By both action and inaction we change the world.
Therefore the sacrifice is brought before ohel moed – the Tent of Meeting. In sin and sacrifice and striving we stand always before the place where the Divine and human meet. ■
The writer is Max Webb Senior Rabbi of Sinai Temple, Los Angeles, and author of David the Divided Heart. On Twitter: @rabbiwolpe


Tags Judaism Torah parsha parasha
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu must keep from politicizing the Mossad

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel Elections: Yair Lapid best choice for voters on the fence - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish

Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion

 By YAACOV AYISH

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border
4

Stress and anxiety caused by smartphone use revealed in new TAU study

Close up of a man using mobile smart phone
5

Can artificial intelligence predict whether someone will die from COVID?

Artificial intelligence

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by