The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Passover: Virtual Seder platform unveils upgrades ahead of 2021 holiday

Synagogues, congregations and communal groups can now host Seders with up to 1,000 participant screens.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 22, 2021 05:20
Passover seder settings at the David Citadel Hotel. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Passover seder settings at the David Citadel Hotel.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
With Passover less than a week away, COVID-19 continues to impact travel and in-person gatherings. But like in 2020, the free digital platform Yahad is available to provide a meaningful, virtual Seder experience – this time, with some new upgrades.
The platform comes with an expanded selection of Haggadot, now numbering at nearly 50 and covering the wide range of languages, religious varieties and ethnicities in the Jewish community. There is also a new split-screen feature, allowing participants to follow along with the Seder at their own pace but also maintain a table-like atmosphere by allowing them to see and speak with fellow participants.
There are also now functions to designate Seder leaders and allowing users to jump between Haggadot.
But what stands out the most among the new updates is the capability for use by synagogues, congregations and communal groups by allowing Seders to host up to 1,000 participant screens.
Parties looking to hold an expanded Seder or coordinate specialized events like Museums and Jewish centers can contact the Jewish Heritage Network (JHN), which developed Yahad, at info@jhn.ngo.
During 2020, Yahad was used to host over 230 virtual Seders as the coronavirus pandemic forced Jews to refrain from traveling and communal gatherings. It was developed over the course of six weeks, once it became apartment that the world would enter lockdown.
“Passover has always been very special to me and my family. The Seder was the single Jewish holiday celebration that my generally secular Soviet-Jewish family gathered together for each year. While the rest of us would connect with one another, my grandfather would quietly recite the Seder from the Haggadah he had kept hidden while in Russia. Looking back all these years later, I realize how important that Jewish encounter was for my entire family,” JHN CEO Pavel Kats said in a statement. 
“When I realized the pandemic would impede Jews’ ability throughout the world to celebrate, I wanted to use my technology experience to help families and friends unite from wherever they might be in order to continue the holiday’s traditions.”
For information on hosting a virtual Seder, visit Yahad's website.


Tags Passover Seder Haggadah Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Passover is the time to ramp up the economy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

Electronic bracelet use needs to be done with data restrictions - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Vivian Bercovici

Does Israel have an Anglo vote to be courted in the election?

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI

Fake news is unhealthy and dangerous - opinion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Yair Lapid represents Israeli politics' lost sanity

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by