Top ultra-Orthodox rabbi: Unvaccinated teachers should not come to teach

Leading ultra-Orthodox rabbi says teachers have obligation to get vaccinated, should be suspended from work if they don’t get shots. 

By JEREMY SHARON  
AUGUST 25, 2021 09:56
Coronavirus Commisioner Dr. Salman Zarka meets with Rabbi Haim Kanievsky on Tuesday (photo credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)
Coronavirus Commisioner Dr. Salman Zarka meets with Rabbi Haim Kanievsky on Tuesday
(photo credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)
Rabbi Haim Kanievsky, the leading Ashkenazi non-hassidic ultra-Orthodox rabbi in the country, has told school principals in the sector that if school teachers are unvaccinated against COVID-19 they should not come in to teach. 
Kanievsky’s comments come against the background of an increasing rate of coronavirus infection in the ultra-Orthodox community resultant largely from the reopening of haredi educational institutions for the Jewish month of Elul on August 8. 
The rabbi made his remarks in a meeting with coronavirus commissioner Dr. Salman Zarka on Tuesday.
Zarka brought up the issue of unvaccinated educators and teachers in the haredi sector, drawing particular attention to institutions for children below the age of 12 who cannot get vaccinated and are therefore likely to infect unvaccinated children. 
Kanievsky said that teachers coming to work unvaccinated was “forbidden,” according to a statement from the Health Ministry and that men and women in the field of education had an obligation to get the vaccine. 
And the rabbi said principals should suspend any unvaccinated staff.  
Kanievsky added that the general public should make every effort to protect themselves from COVID-19, including adhering to Health Ministry regulations, and said that the public should get the vaccine because it will prevent the cancellation of Torah studies and prevent illness.
The rabbi and other leading ultra-Orthodox rabbis have repeatedly called for the haredi public to get the vaccine and the booster shot. 
According to the Health Ministry, Zarka called on adults to get the third shot of the vaccine and also asked for Kanievsky’s blessing for the success of the current vaccination campaign within educational institutions. 


