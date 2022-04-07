The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism Torah Portion

Parashat Metzora: 3 truths about gossip plus some advice

No matter what we say, the motivation for gossip is almost always titillation and status, not justice.

By DAVID WOLPE
Published: APRIL 7, 2022 13:46
Can gossip be in any way “good” in the moral sense of “good”? (photo credit: PEPE FAINBERG)
Can gossip be in any way “good” in the moral sense of “good”?
(photo credit: PEPE FAINBERG)

Frederick the Great was once approached by one of his advisers. The adviser said, “Your Highness I heard we might go to war but no one will tell me. What is the truth?” Frederick said to his adviser – “Can you keep a secret?”

“Of course,” answered the adviser.

“Well,” said the monarch, “so can I.”

We all know it is hard to keep a secret. Not because we cannot keep them, but because those we tell don’t know how to keep a secret. Perhaps trying to restrict people’s speech is a hopeless cause. This week’s parasha, traditionally associated with lessons about speech, can appear quixotic in the extreme. We live in a world awash in gossip. Can we really persuade people to stop, to keep things to themselves?

I do not believe we can eliminate gossip, despite the many admonitions against it in our tradition. We can increase our awareness of certain aspects of gossip however, and that may help curb some of its greater excesses. Three truths of gossip to keep in mind:

SCRIBES FINISH writing a Torah scroll. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90) SCRIBES FINISH writing a Torah scroll. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)

The first thing to remember is that, strangely, we gossip about those we love more than about those whom we dislike. When we gossip about those we dislike, it is clear what we are doing. We come off as a little spiteful and vindictive. When we say: “This guy doesn’t leave a tip for the waiter – he’s so cheap!” if the listener knows you already dislike him, the exchange takes on an unsavory cast. 

But when you like someone, you immunize yourself to gossip. “Listen, I love this guy – we are best friends. But I must admit, I can’t get the guy to leave a tip.” Now you have effectively gossiped without looking like a jerk.

Beware the Teflon gossip. If you come out of it looking good, that makes it worse, not better.

Second, we gossip for status. That is why employees gossip about their bosses, but bosses almost never gossip about their employees. We gossip about those with the same status as us or higher status – famous people, rich people. It’s about taking others down and elevating ourselves thereby. They aren’t so great, and moreover, we are in the know, in the magic circle of those aware that this guy is cheating on his wife. Knowledge is status and sharing it improves one’s stature.

No matter what we say, the motivation for gossip is almost always titillation and status, not justice.

Finally, gossip requires two. Not long ago columnist Alexandra Petri wrote about a congressman who showed nude pictures of women he slept with to other members of his party. She wrote: “…if it happened more than once – if it happened twice, even – that is because the first time went better than it should have… You produce your photograph to your colleague, and your colleague looks at you and says, ‘Never show that to anyone, ever again. Go home and rethink your life. I do not feel closer to you…’”

Petri said she was making a plea for “small, awkward no’s.” It is socially uncomfortable to say to someone you don’t wish to hear this or that. But such everyday acts of emotional courage are gymnastics of the soul. It is how we build the muscles of bravery in the face of a world that would always compromise us.

We have a vast treasure of carefully wrought wisdom on gossip from the Chofetz Chaim (Rabbi Yisrael Meir Kagan). His distinctions are subtle and his line uncompromising. Here is my far less authoritative and admittedly less absolute advice:

  1. If you must complain about your spouse or your friend, only do so to someone who loves them as you do. Don’t gossip to someone who will remember and use the information against them or against you later.
  2. Shmirat haozen – guarding your ear – is as sacred as shmirat halashon – guarding your tongue. There is nobility sometimes in not listening.
  3. Words spoken can no more be erased from memory. “Delete” is a fiction, both online and in the world of discussion. Bad words stick, even if they are disproved later.

Life and death, says Proverbs, are in the power of the tongue. Use your weapons wisely. ■

The writer is Max Webb Senior Rabbi of Sinai Temple in Los Angeles and author of David the Divided Heart. On Twitter: @rabbiwolpe. 



Tags Judaism Torah bible parasha
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Hubble Telescope detects farthest single star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
2

Jews behind Russia-Ukraine war to form new Jewish state - Islamic scholar

A Kyiv-based TV tower was shelled
3

Army of evangelists target 'Satan's headquarters' in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
4

Russia aims to capture eastern, southern Ukraine - Zelensky

A Ukrainian serviceman fires with a mortar, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a position in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 30, 2022.
5

Space Needle-sized asteroid heading for Earth in close flyby

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by