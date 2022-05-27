The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism Torah Portion

Parashat Bamidbar: The teacher and the parent

Whoever has experienced deep Torah learning is not the same as he was before.

By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
Published: MAY 27, 2022 12:06
A FATHER kisses his son goodbye outside Hebron Yeshiva, Jerusalem. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
A FATHER kisses his son goodbye outside Hebron Yeshiva, Jerusalem.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

This Shabbat, we start reading Bamidbar, the Book of Numbers, also called Humash Pekudim, the book of counting, for the two censuses described at the beginning and toward the end of the book.

The first census took place a year after the Jewish nation’s exodus from Egypt. The second took place during the nation’s final year in the desert, when it camped east of the Jordan River before entering the Land of Israel. Thus, the book encompasses about 38 years during which our ancestors wandered in the desert on their long way to the Promised Land.

The first census, which we read about this Shabbat, was of the entire nation and its 12 tribes. Afterward, there was a separate count of the tribe of Levi – the tribe entrusted with the various tasks in the Temple. But before the tribe of Levi was counted, there was a count of the sons of Aaron, those entrusted with the service of the priesthood.

What is particularly interesting in the mini-census done of the sons of Aaron is its title: “These are the descendants of Aaron and Moses.... These are the names of the sons of Aaron....” (Numbers 3:1-2). When the Torah is about to list the sons of Aaron, it prefaces this with “These are the descendants of Aaron and Moses” – despite the fact that these are Aaron’s sons! Moses’s sons were not counted with the kohanim, but only afterward with the members of the tribe of Levi. Why, then, does the Torah write “the descendants of Aaron and Moses?”

Many commentators have focused on this. The Talmud brings us the words of Rabbi Jonathan, a sage from the Land of Israel in the 3rd century, regarding the difficulty of interpreting this. He said as follows:

''Go and observe what the people are doing.” – Babylonian Talmud (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)''Go and observe what the people are doing.” – Babylonian Talmud (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

“Anyone who teaches someone else’s son Torah is considered as though he gave birth to him... to teach you: Aaron fathered them, but Moses taught them; therefore they are called his sons” (Sanhedrin 19).

“Anyone who teaches someone else’s son Torah is considered as though he gave birth to him... to teach you: Aaron fathered them, but Moses taught them; therefore they are called his sons.”

Sanhedrin 19

This very strong statement, that “anyone who teaches someone else’s son Torah is considered as though he gave birth to him,” contains two truths, two fundamental principles, that have guided the Jewish nation for thousands of years.

The first: Quality of life is enormously important. A person who lives a spiritual and moral life lives an entirely different kind of life. This is not a life that is slightly different, but is a completely different kind of life.

The second principle is that when a person learns Torah and moves forward in his own spiritual quality of life, he experiences a sort of “rebirth.” Whoever has experienced deep Torah learning is not the same as he was before.

The father-son bond between teacher and student

When an outstanding teacher is privileged to have a devoted student, a father-son relationship is formed. The teacher creates his student’s spiritual quality of life through the Torah he teaches him. This understanding calls upon us parents to recognize the important contribution teachers make to our children. 

When we send a child to school, we give the teacher the privilege to be a partner in the child’s spiritual parenthood. The teacher is our partner in educating the child, and like us, the parents, he contributes values, opinions and a way of life.

Acknowledgment of the teacher’s important contribution obligates us also to choose the correct teacher. Parents for whom Jewish tradition is important, who aspire that their children will continue the long chain of dedication to Jewish values, must ascertain that the school in which their children study shares these values. 

The responsibility is on us, as parents, to find the teacher who will be a true partner in educating our children so they will merit the spiritual quality of life that Judaism affords. ■

The writer is rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites.



Tags Judaism Torah bible parasha
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
3

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
4

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022
5

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by