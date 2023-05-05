The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism Torah Portion

Parashat Emor: The educator’s role

The singular emphasis on the role of education appears here specifically because parents are responsible for preparing their children

By RABBI SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
Published: MAY 5, 2023 12:02
Speak to the child at eye level (photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
Speak to the child at eye level
(photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Parashat Emor begins with a list of responsibilities devolving on the kohanim, the descendants of Aaron who served in the Temple. Most of the list concerns cases relating to two opposing areas: death and marriage.

Regarding death, the Torah prohibits any kohen from becoming ritually impure due to contact with the dead body of a human being, except for first-degree relatives: father, mother, brother, sister, wife, son, daughter. The Torah also specifies how the kohen should restrict his behavior and react when a close relative dies, so as not to damage his own body out of excessive grief. Regarding marriage, a kohen is forbidden from marrying women in certain personal statuses, including a divorced woman, who is prohibited for the kohen.

The opening of this list seems a bit strange: “And the Lord said to Moses: Speak to the kohanim, the sons of Aaron, and say to them...” (Leviticus 21:1).

“And the Lord said to Moses: Speak to the kohanim, the sons of Aaron, and say to them...”

Leviticus 21:1

The repetition of “speak” and “say” in this verse has occupied Torah commentators throughout the generations. Some commentators, such as Don Isaac Abravanel, saw in this an instruction for Moses to repeat the list of prohibitions to the kohanim multiple times. This is precisely because these are complex situations in which a person may lose his judgment. Therefore, Moses was instructed to emphasize the severity of the prohibitions to the kohanim, the intended recipients.

Rashi, a medieval French commentator, interpreted this verse 23e4differently. According to him, following the halachic midrash Torat Kohanim, the repetition of “speak” and “say” emphasizes a dual utterance, not by Moses but rather of the kohanim.

SCRIBES FINISH writing a Torah scroll. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90) SCRIBES FINISH writing a Torah scroll. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)

Rashi writes as follows: “‘Speak… and say…’ – the repetition is to admonish the adult [kohanim to be responsible] for the minors [that they should teach them to avoid defilement]” (Rashi, Leviticus ibid., Silbermann edition).

The importance of education

Moses was instructed to tell the kohanim about the specific prohibitions that applied to them and to instruct them to pass on these teachings to their children. This is one of the examples where the Torah focuses on the role of education, a role that is so important and that devolves on every parent.

The singular emphasis on the role of education appears here specifically because parents are responsible for preparing their children for the complexities of life, for situations where they face challenges, where they need to overcome their turbulent emotions, for situations where they need to cope and demonstrate their ability to restrain themselves.

ONE OF the prominent educators that the Jewish people produced was Rabbi Kalonymus Kalman Shapiro (1889-1943), who served as the rabbi of Piaseczno, Poland, and devoted his best efforts to education and guiding educators. Even during the Holocaust, when Rabbi Shapiro lived in the dangerous conditions of the Warsaw Ghetto, he did not stop educating. After a tiring day of work, the suffering Jews would gather around him, seeking comfort and encouragement to survive the dire situation. Rabbi Shapiro was murdered by the Nazis after the Warsaw Ghetto uprising, but the books he wrote remain with us and continue his blessed work: to educate young and old alike.

In his books, Rabbi Shapiro emphasized positive education. He taught that it is important to identify the internal and external strengths of the student, the things he is good at and enjoys. It is the role of the educator to identify them and help the student to put them into action.

Rabbi Shapiro emphasized the role of the educator in preparing the child to believe in himself and his abilities, to recognize what great benefit he can bring, and to focus on his strengths and not his weaknesses. But even more, he pointed to the role of the educator in discovering the soul of the child: The educator should lean down to the child, bend down and speak to him at eye level, until he reaches the hidden spark of his soul, helps bring it out and helps it grow. 

This remains the crucial task of every parent and educator: to do their best to raise the next generation in the best way possible, to be people who are able to express their inner virtues, and to be Jews who are faithful to Jewish tradition and values. ■

The writer is rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites.



Tags Judaism Torah education bible parasha
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
5

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by