Parashat Vayehi: The traits of a leader

Jacob lies on his deathbed, surrounded by his sons – the 12 tribes of Israel, the foundational pillars of the nation. In his final words, Jacob gazes into the future of his descendants, offering blessings interwoven with stern critiques.

To Reuben, his firstborn, Jacob says: “Reuben, you are my firstborn, my strength and the first of my might, [you should have been] superior in rank and superior in power” (Genesis 49:3).

Reuben, as the firstborn, was positioned to inherit the mantle of leadership, a role that would later manifest in priesthood and kingship – had it not been for his past actions that caused him to forfeit these honors.

“Unstable as water, you shall not have preeminence, for you ascended your father’s bed; then you defiled it – he ascended my couch” (Genesis 49:4).

The Torah recounts that after Rachel's death, Jacob moved his bed to Bilhah's tent, Rachel's maidservant. This upset Reuben, Leah's eldest son, who felt this slight to his mother was intolerable. Acting on his indignation, he moved Jacob's bed to Leah's tent. For this act, Jacob reprimanded him on his deathbed.

The scolding of Reuben

The sages and biblical commentators discuss Reuben’s actions in depth. However, much time had passed since the incident, and Reuben had repented sincerely. Not only had he repented, but he had also engaged in acts of profound penitence, wearing sackcloth and fasting.

Notably, Reuben was absent during Joseph’s sale, as he had sought to save him from being harmed: “Reuben returned to the pit, and behold, Joseph was not in the pit, so he tore his clothes” (Genesis 37:29).

Rashi, quoting the midrash, explains: “‘Reuben returned to the pit’ – where had he been? Rabbi Eliezer says: ‘He was engaged in fasting and penitence’” (Genesis Rabbah 84:19).

The midrash (ibid) further praises Reuben: “The Holy One said to him: ‘No man before you sinned and repented, and you were the first to introduce repentance.’”

Reuben was the first person to repent, and his repentance was accepted. He also acted alone to save Joseph's life. Why, then, did Jacob choose to strip Reuben of his birthright and transfer kingship to his brother Judah?

Don Isaac Abravanel (1437-1509), the renowned Portuguese biblical commentator, philosopher, financier, and statesman, explains that Reuben’s disqualification from leadership was not a punishment but a recognition of reality. His actions demonstrated that he lacked the essential qualities of a king.

Jacob observed Reuben’s behavior when angered, describing him as “unstable as water.” He foresaw that the same impetuousness would manifest in the tribe of Reuben generations later. The tribe hastily chose to settle outside the borders of the Land of Israel, east of the Jordan River, abandoning their rightful inheritance.

King Solomon alludes to such rashness: “An estate gained hastily at the beginning will not be blessed in the end” (Proverbs 20:21).

A leader must be composed and deliberate, making decisions with calm and measured judgment. A leader cannot act impulsively or be driven by emotion, especially anger.

While everyone makes mistakes, a leader whose decisions stem from rashness and haste can spell disaster for his people – and potentially for humanity as a whole. ■

The writer is rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites.