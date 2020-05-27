The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Trial by ordeal: The ritual used to test women accused of adultery

While the husband has all of the power and none of the responsibility, it is possible to see the ritual as having a positive effect for women.

By NECHAMA GOLDMAN BARASH  
MAY 27, 2020 15:57
IF THE woman in question is guilty, the bitter waters will have an effect on her body. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
IF THE woman in question is guilty, the bitter waters will have an effect on her body.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
This week’s Torah portion, Naso, includes the ritual inflicted on a suspected wayward wife, known as the “sotah.” What we have here, which is singular in the Bible, is a trial by ordeal, something used in the Ancient Near East to help decide cases in which witnesses were conflicted or lacking.
For instance, a water ordeal was used to test women accused of adultery. They were thrown into a river – if they floated, they were innocent, and if they sank, they were guilty. The verdict was seen as essentially handed down by God. Other examples involved suffering and injury from boiling water or scalding metal. If the injuries healed, the victim was innocent.
In the Torah, the ordeal is seemingly harmless. The woman drinks a concoction administered by the priest in which water from the basin of the Tabernacle is mixed with earth from the floor. Added to this is the ink from the oath the priest writes in which God’s name is invoked.
However, the entire passage is one of the most enigmatic in the Torah and has inspired enormous efforts at interpretation extending from rabbinic to contemporary times. Some consider the ritual to be misogynistic, demonstrating the vulnerability of women and the privileged position of men in ancient Israel. Others believe this ritual works to protect accused women by preventing the eruption of violence at the hands of a husband or patriarchal society. Still others believe this is a way of reestablishing marital harmony when irreparable rupture has threatened to break the couple apart.
The passage in Numbers opens as follows:
Speak to the Israelite people and say to them: If any man’s wife has gone astray and broken faith with him; in that a man has had carnal relations with her unbeknown to her husband, and she keeps secret the fact that she has defiled herself without being forced, and there is no witness against her—; but a fit of jealousy comes over him and he is wrought up about the wife who has defiled herself; or if a fit of jealousy comes over one and he is wrought up about his wife although she has not defiled herself... (5:11-13; translation from Sefaria)
A man has suspicions that someone has lain with his wife. The focus is not on the lover but on the suspected woman. While she is the “passive partner” in the sexual act, she is described as “defiling herself.”
There is both actual impurity (tum’ah) from the seed (as semen is a source of impurity) and moral defilement from the act. Within her body could very well reside impurity from both husband and lover. Only she knows the truth. She has not been “caught” and she has also not been forced, since the same verb for caught (ta’fas) is used to describe sexual assault in Deuteronomy 22:28. Since there are no witnesses, she cannot be brought to court.
In the first scenario of the portion of the sotah, the man’s jealous spirit is justified. His wife has actually defiled herself. However, in the second clause, a more complex reality is set forth in which the man is overtaken by a jealous spirit and his wife is blameless. Nonetheless, her husband’s unfounded jealousy is threatening the stability of the household. Although the Torah opened with a woman presumed guilty, for the rest of the passage, the two possible scenarios that triggered jealousy are held together in a perfect parallel.
The priest performs a series of ritual acts on the woman regardless of her innocence or guilt: he offers the woman’s “meal offering of jealousy,” an offering of barley flour without oil or frankincense, uncovers the woman’s head, makes her accept the oath in which she agrees that her culpability or innocence will be proven by the water, writes the oath with God’s name in a scroll and erases it in water mixed with dirt from the Tabernacle, and finally makes the woman drink the mixture.
If she is guilty, the water will have an effect on her body. Her belly will swell, her thigh will “fall” and she will stand as cursed among the people. If she is innocent, she will conceive, in contrast to the guilty wife. In either case, the husband is cleared of guilt so that even if his accusations prove false, he suffers no consequence for wasting the time of the priest, humiliating his wife or causing God’s name to be erased in vain.
In The Torah: A Woman’s Commentary, the editor comments that “the lack of repercussions for the wrongly suspicious husband also may protect his wife by convincing him to initiate the ritual. Assuming the bitter waters are humiliating but harmless, it may be better for the wife to undergo the trial than to live with a jealous husband.” While the husband has all of the power and none of the responsibility, it is possible to see the ritual as having a positive effect for women who lived in the shadow of mistrust.
Similarly, in an interpretation brought in the Image of God: A Feminist Commentary on the Torah, the commentary notes that the “law of sotah was not so much designed to punish unfaithful wives although it did, it was primarily to protect innocent women from possessive abusive husbands who were consumed by irrational fits of jealousy... creating a format for channeling the man’s rage and deflecting it from his wife.”
Medieval commentator Nahmanides noted in his commentary to Exodus that women generously donated their copper mirrors for the water basin from which water was taken for the sotah to drink “because they accepted the law upon themselves with joy.” Based on this interpretation, as a community, these women contributed joyfully to a ritual that would both expose promiscuous transgression and the equally problematic unjustified jealous spirit.
This column is dedicated to the victims of domestic violence, who have been suffering at unprecedented levels over the course of the coronavirus pandemic. The portion of the sotah spotlights irrational jealousy on the part of a husband. It is known that obsessive jealousy plays a significant role in domestic violence. It is up to all of us, politicians, religious leaders, social activists, welfare representatives, communities and individuals to act together to ensure the safety of those who are most vulnerable among us. We cannot stand idly by while blood is being shed!
The writer teaches contemporary Halacha at the Matan Advanced Talmud Institute. She also teaches Talmud at Pardes along with courses on Sexuality and Sanctity in the Jewish tradition.


Tags Torah women water
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lessons must be learned from the Malka Leifer case By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Israel's government is failing women and girls – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Lela Gilbert Witnessing the growing rise of antisemitism in the US as a non Jew By LELA GILBERT
Amotz Asa-El The limits of annexation: Consider Jerusalem's exprience since 1967 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
4 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
5 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by