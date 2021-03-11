The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism

We talk about the four sons but what about the four daughters?

Women were actively part of the miracle of the Exodus, so where are they in the Hagaddah?

By NECHAMA GOLDMAN BARASH  
MARCH 11, 2021 11:38
THE WOMEN go out to the fields armed with small fish, wine and mirrors, setting the stage for seduction. (photo credit: INGA GEZALIAN/UNSPLASH)
THE WOMEN go out to the fields armed with small fish, wine and mirrors, setting the stage for seduction.
(photo credit: INGA GEZALIAN/UNSPLASH)
Toward the end of the tractate of Pesachim, there are several comments made about women’s participation in the Passover Seder.
The first is that women are obligated to drink four cups of wine. In the name of Rabbi Yehoshua ben Levi it is explained that this is because they were part of the miracle of the Exodus. A second reference is about women reclining during the Seder. While chapter ten opens with a Mishna requiring even a poor man to recline, it is unclear if women have the same mandate. This is largely understood to refer to married women who do not normally recline in front of their husbands out of fear and respect. The conclusion in the Talmud seems to be that unmarried women should recline while a married woman is “not required to recline” unless she is an “important woman.”
The conflict around married women and reclining remains present in post-Talmudic sources until today with some authorities stating that “all of our women are important” and must recline while others state that women can choose to recline but are not obligated to in contrast to men who are obligated.
Rabbi Moshe Feinstein writes in Igrot Moshe, “Rather we must conclude that over the course of time they recognized that men have no reason to feel superior to their wives and women recognized that great need that their husbands had for them… and since women are also required by the Torah to eat matzah in order to recognize this, this is the explicit reason given in the Torah, that every person has to say while he is saying Haggadah what Rabban Gamliel tells us to say, and it is relevant to obligate women in this decree as well so that she eats in a manner that brings full awareness of this freedom.
Rabbi Feinstein suggests that there has been a change in this aspect of a married couple’s relationship so that obligating both men and women to recline poses no threat to marital harmony.
In other aspects of the Seder night, there is consensus that women are included in all of the mitzvot from eating the Passover offering in the time of the Temple to the obligation to eat matzah and bitter herbs to the reciting of the Haggadah. The Shulhan Aruch writes that the Haggadah must be said in a language understood by the women! What is surprising is that there is a known statement in tractate Kiddushin exempting women from time-bound mitzvot which loosely means mitzvot dictated by time.
Women’s full inclusion is centered on a Midrash Halacha which textually understands, based on a juxtaposition in the biblical text, that since women are prohibited from owning hametz, they are equally obligated to eat matzah. This type of textual methodology is also used to firmly obligate women in positive mitzvot having to do with Shabbat.
One of my favorite passages in the tractate is a beraita (teachings of sages in the Mishnaic era) in which a father encourages his sons and daughters to run to Jerusalem. Whoever arrives first will loosely “acquire” the Passover offering in their name. The girls, who were enthusiastic, arrived before their “lazy” brothers – which paints a lovely picture dating back 2,000 years how the chance for active participation translates into religious fervor!
As noted above, Rabbi Yehoshua ben Levi explains that women were actively part of the miracle of the Exodus. It is similar to the explanations given for women’s full inclusion in the ritual obligations of Purim and Hanukkah as well. With regard to Passover in particular, this sense of activism is reinforced by the many midrashim around women who brought about the Exodus because of their ongoing belief in God’s promise of redemption.
These include midrashim about the midwives who defied Moshe and are named as Yocheved, his mother, and Miriam, his sister, tying their story to Moses’ birth, Miriam’s insistence that her father remarry her mother in order to continue bearing children, ultimately leading to the birth of baby Moses, and the daughter of Pharaoh who is reintroduced as a woman named Bitya in Chronicles who marries the heroic Caleb, one of two righteous spies who stand up to corruption.
Finally, there is the famous midrash about the women who raised up the hosts of Israelites who went out of Egypt. In this narrative, the women go out to the fields armed with small fish, wine and mirrors and set the stage for seduction and desire, reawakening a sense of identity and self in their husbands who have become nameless, faceless slaves by convincing them to look in the mirror. These women continued to bear children into the uncertain darkness of Egyptian slavery, believing against all odds in the future redemption.
In conclusion, we read about the four sons in the Haggadah but with the organic interconnection between Halachic and midrashic sources that obligate, include and valorize the role of women in the Exodus, we should certainly make room to talk at the Seder equally of the four daughters!  
The writer teaches contemporary Halacha at the Matan Advanced Talmud Institute. She also teaches Talmud at Pardes along with courses on Sexuality and Sanctity in the Jewish tradition.


Tags Judaism Passover women Seder
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel has a lot of children. Is this a problem and what should we do?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Why did Nitzan Horowitz encourage ICC's targeting of Israel? - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Hen Mazzig

Finding unity in the diversity of global Jewry - opinion

 By HEN MAZZIG
Nadav Tamir

Coronavirus: Israel must vaccinate our Palestinian neighbors - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by