The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Learning about the squill plant

One of the signs we can use to spot the end of summer is the squill plant.

By ITSIK MAROM  
SEPTEMBER 25, 2021 14:57
The squill plant (photo credit: ITSIK MAROM)
The squill plant
(photo credit: ITSIK MAROM)
After the extra hot weather throughout July and August, we are searching for a sign of relief from the heat. Even a few degrees less will tell us that the searing summer is close to its end. One of the signs we can use to spot the end of summer is the squill plant.
Squill is a lovely impressive plant that grows high and develops columns of white flowers. The plant is a geophyte, surviving underground as a circular bulb that can grow to 20 cm. in diameter and weigh up to a kg. This bulb stabilizes itself safely with strong and long roots that can dig 3 to 4 m. down deep.
With the shortening daylight, the bulb shoots out a long flowering stem that can easily reach 1.5 m. In September, dozens of small white flowers open first from the lower part of the stem upward. It happens daily and in sections. Every day a section of flowers bloom, survives one day and the next morning a higher segment blossoms.
The flowers produce nectar and attract many species of thirsty insects who drink from the sweet nectar in exchange for pollination. So you could say, first it’s a relief for the little insects that after a long dry summer, they finally have a supply of nutritious and needed food.
Among the insects that feed on the squill are bees, wasps, butterflies and beetles. Once you spot a squill or a patch of squills, make sure to get closer and enjoy the beautiful flowers and realize that temperatures will continue to cool.


Tags israeli science science Plant
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Durban IV: A diplomatic win for Israel that cannot be wasted - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett's first 100 days were quiet, it's just the beginning

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Shooting down Iron Dome funding is part of 'enduring' Durban

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

What does the US-France-Australia submarine row mean for Israel?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
3

Iran denies NYT Mossad assassination report

Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran on November 30.
4

Palestinians admit capture of Gilboa prisoners shows Israeli intel prowess

Israeli soldiers stand guard in the West Bank city of Jenin, on September 06, 2021. Six Palestinian prisoners escaped from a prison in Israel on Monday, prompting a massive manhunt, Israeli authorities said. The extremely rare break-out took place overnight in the Gilboa Penitentiary, a high-securi
5

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by