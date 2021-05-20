The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

‘Where are the Union Jacks?’

Eva Feld, an immigrant to Palestine in 1935, left before the state was declared. On visiting Israel, she talks about those turbulent years.

By GIL ZOHAR  
MAY 20, 2021 15:09
Eva Field immigrant (photo credit: Gil Zohar)
Eva Field immigrant
(photo credit: Gil Zohar)
The last time Eva Feld visited Jerusalem – in November 1946 – she sat guarding a crate of hand grenades with her life as her convoy of 10 vehicles, followed by an ambulance, snaked its way up Bab el-Wad, today called Sha’ar Hagai. Beside her sat slightly older teenage girls with their hands stuffed inside their coats with the pockets cut out – their fingers on the trigger of their Sten guns.
“The British checked the boys on board but by law were not allowed to touch the girls. When the convoy left Latrun, we were told to pray for rain, as the Arabs did not attack during storms,” she says.
Those prayers were answered and rain fell.
“We were the first convoy in 11 days to get through, and we were greeted with song and dance,” recalls Feld, today 80, remembering the convoy trip as if the looming War of Independence were yesterday.
Born in Dortmund, Germany, Feld’s father, Dr.Walter Steinberg, presciently understood the threat of Nazism. In 1932, before Hitler even came to power, he came to Palestine looking for a refuge for his family.
They followed him three years later, sailing on the Yugoslav-flagged SS Princessa Olga from Trieste to Haifa, where the family settled at Beit Wolloch on Mount Carmel.
Growing up as a yekke in Haifa, Feld experienced culture shock and the Yishuv’s discrimination against German émigrés.
“My father insisted that we speak Hochdeutsch at home while maintaining exceptional school grades at the Reali School where I attended. The schools instilled in us a patriotism and Zionism second to none,” she recalls.
“The first real shock came with the sinking of the SS Patria on November 25, 1940. The Patria was the litmus test of the 1939 White Paper to prove to the Arab leadership that indeed no more Jewish immigrants would be permitted into Palestine. While the Patria with its 1,800 passengers was being retrofitted to continue its journey to Mauritius, the Hagana smuggled an explosive device on board. But the explosive charge was too powerful for the boat’s weak superstructure: 260 people – nearly all Jewish refugees but also a handful of local Arabs – died in the explosion or drowned,” she recounts.
World Jewry pressured British prime minister Winston Churchill and King George VI to permit the survivors to remain in Palestine – much to the chagrin of the Arabs. They were then sent to the Atlit detainee camp, where many more illegal immigrants were imprisoned.
While Feld’s father wouldn’t allow his daughter to join any of the underground factions, he permitted her to volunteer with the Magen David Adom of Palestine.
Feld still has her MDA identity card from her years working at Atlit, as well as her Palestine ID card and passport.
Notwithstanding Hollywood’s romantic picture of Israel’s struggle for independence as depicted in Exodus and Cast a Giant Shadow, life in Palestine in the 1940s was characterized by fear, intimidation and terror.
“The British mined the roads everywhere to forestall the imminent invasion of Rommel’s Afrika Korps from Egypt and the Vichy army coming from Syria and Lebanon,” Feld recalls. “There were mock cannons placed on Mount Carmel that were just oil drums.”
The Hagana, Irgun and Lehi spent as much time fighting each other as fighting the British, she remembers. Suspected collaborators were summarily executed.
“When the Begin boys came to any beach, the people there cleared out within minutes. People were afraid to get caught in the crossfire. Neighbors couldn’t trust neighbors. Friendships broke up. Everybody was in the underground. People disappeared – some arrested by the British and some fleeing abroad,” she says.
“The 18-year-old son of my next-door neighbor, Dr.Arschafsky, was arrested by the British at 2:30 one morning. His father didn’t even know his son was an Irgun fighter.”
A turning point for the worse came with the countrywide curfew of Saturday, June 29, 1946, known as the Black Sabbath.
“It was the cruelest curfew we had ever been through. People were shot for sticking their heads out of the blinds,” Feld remembers.
Learning of family in America who had survived the Holocaust – and fearful of the coming civil war that would engulf Palestine – Feld’s father again began preparations to move his family.
In March 1947, after endless paperwork, the family boarded the SS Russia – formerly a Nazi luxury liner – and sailed from Haifa to New York. On board were wealthy Arab families also fleeing the violence.
Eva and her family settled in Queens, New York, where she met and married Phillip Feld. The couple ultimately moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where they raised their two children. The couple had tickets to visit Israel in 1990, but their flight was canceled because of the First Gulf War.
“Phillip today couldn’t handle this trip physically and emotionally. But I felt I needed to close certain chapters in my life before my time is up,” says Feld.
Here on a 21-day nostalgic visit to the scenes of her childhood, Feld calls her experience “an emotional roller-coaster. Israel is a mature and sophisticated country beyond my wildest dreams. I keep shaking my head in utter amazement. Where are the Union Jacks? I’m only sorry I couldn’t have come sooner and that my husband wasn’t able to experience this amazing country.”


Tags Magen David Adom history
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to remember to plan a Gaza exit strategy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Jewish, Arab conflict not symmetrical, but both sides need to douse flames

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

Echoing Hamas’s narrative on Israel-Gaza conflict enables terror - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Dr. Jonathan Schanzer

Sheikh Jarrah is the latest ‘single point of failure’ fiction - opinion

 By JONATHAN SCHANZER, DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
3

Security cabinet meets as pressure mounts on Israel to end Gaza operation

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position along the border with the Gaza Strip on May 16, 2021.
4

Hezbollah member killed after trying to cross into Israel from Lebanon

Israeli soldiers guard in Metula, on the border between Israel and Lebanon, northern Israel, on May 15, 2021, after earlier today Lebanese protesters crossed the Israeli border fence.
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by