MDA evacuates nursing home residents as wildfires rage near Jerusalem

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams evacuated dozens of elderly residents from a nursing home in the Shoresh area on Wednesday, as massive wildfires swept through the Jerusalem Hills, forcing widespread evacuations and the closure of major highways.

More than 20 ambulances, including mobile intensive care units and a specialized intensive care evacuation bus, were deployed to transport patients to alternative nursing facilities in Jerusalem. The operation was conducted under the guidance of the Health Ministry to ensure patient safety and continuity of medical care.

The fires, intensified by strong winds and hot, dry weather, led to the evacuation of multiple communities, including Neve Ilan, Shoresh, Nataf, and Yad Hashmona. Highway 1, the main route connecting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, was closed in both directions between Anava and Shoresh, with some motorists abandoning their vehicles as flames approached.

Damage caused by the Jerusalem wildfires

At least 12 people were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation, and an additional 10 were treated on-site. Firefighting efforts included the deployment of Israeli Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, which dropped over 25 loads of fire retardant on the blazes. Magen David Adom (MDA) teams evacuated dozens of elderly residents from a nursing home in the Shoresh area on Wednesday, as massive wildfires swept through the Jerusalem Hills, forcing widespread evacuations and the closure of major highways. (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

The cause of the fires is under investigation, with authorities considering the possibility of arson. International assistance has been requested, and countries including Italy, Croatia, and North Macedonia have sent firefighting aircraft to aid in containment efforts.

MDA remains on high alert, prepared to respond to any additional emergencies as the situation continues to develop.