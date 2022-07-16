IDF chief to make unprecedented official visit to Morocco

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi will be making an official visit to Morocco on Monday, marking the first time that Israel’s top military officer has visited the country.

Kohavi will visit the North African kingdom for three days.

Jerusalem and Rabat reestablished ties under the Abraham Accords along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan.

In November, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding that set a solid security cooperation framework formalizing defense relations between them. The MoU allows for increased cooperation in the fields of intelligence, industrial collaboration, military training and more.

Following the signing, relations between the two countries increased tremendously.

US President Joe Biden speaks to IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

In March, the head of the IDF’s Strategy and Third-Circle Division Maj.-Gen. Tal Kalman, the head of the IDF’s Foreign Relations Division Brig.-Gen. Efi Dafrin and the Head of the Operations Division in the Intelligence Division Brig.-Gen. G., took part in the IDF’s first official visit.

They met with the chief of the Moroccan military Lt.-Gen. Belkhir el-Farouk and senior Moroccan military officers including the heads of the country’s intelligence and operations directorates in Rabat.

More security collaborations with Morocco?

The IDF staff also discussed the possibility of cooperative efforts with their Moroccan counterparts, including potential collaboration in intelligence and operational training and multinational exercises.

Last month IDF officers took part in African Lion alongside the United States, Morocco and several African nations.

The Head of the Middle East and North Africa Division of the Policy & Political-Military Bureau in the Israel Ministry of Defense, who also serves as the Defense Attaché to Morocco, in addition to two IDF officers participated in the drill.

The drill, which lasted throughout June, included 7,500 personnel from 10 nations, among them Brazil, France and Britain. Observers from NATO were also present – and for the first time, officials from Israel, Ghana and Senegal.

The military maneuvers took place in the Moroccan cities of Agadir, Kenitra, Tan Tan, Taoudant and Mahbes. US Africa Command said that some also took place in Tunisia, Senegal and Ghana.

“The security and defense ties between the countries are part of a wide and well-developed range of connections in the fields of economy, culture, education, athletics, and more,” the Defense Ministry said regarding the drill.

Morocco is also reported to be interested in Israeli weapons systems including the Barak 8 Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile system.

Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, it is able to shoot down enemy aircraft at a range of 50-70 kilometers, the system is designed to defend naval vessels against a myriad of short-to-long range airborne threats like incoming missiles, planes, and drones at both low or high altitudes.