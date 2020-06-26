10 killed in strikes by unidentified aircraft in central Syria - report

The airstrikes targeted two sites between Palmyra and As-Sukhna in the Homs Governorate in central Syria . The first site had been used as a fuel station for the Assad regime and is currently used by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). Heavy weaponry and about 40 militants are stationed at the site. The second site is used as an operations room for the IRGC and weapons are stored there as well.

One of those killed in the strikes was an Iraqi leader named Abu Al-Hassan, according to the report. Afghani militants were also among those killed in the strikes.

On Tuesday night, two waves of alleged Israeli airstrikes targeted sites in western-central, southern and eastern Syria.

At least seven Syrian soldiers and pro-Iranian militants were killed and a number of others were wounded in the first wave of strikes which targeted a number of locations belonging to Syrian and pro-Iranian forces in southern and eastern Syria. Among the targets was a communications center and radar in Tel el-Sahn near As-Suwayda. An Iranian arms shipment arrived in the As-Suwayda area on Tuesday morning, according to Al-Arabiya.

Just hours later, a number of sites near Hama in western-central Syria were targeted by alleged Israeli airstrikes. The targeted sites were used as weapons depots by Iranian forces, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The director of SOHR, Rami Abdulrahman, stated that the strikes on Tuesday night were “among the largest strikes carried out by Israel on Syrian soil.”

On Wednesday, Amos Yadlin, former IDF Intelligence chief and executive director of the Institute for National Security Studies, warned that Israel should be prepared for a variety of different responses by Iran or its proxies.

The former IDF intelligence chief pointed to past attempts to fire rockets into Israel and recent cyberattacks targeting Israeli businesses and infrastructure.

Just two days after alleged Israeli airstrikes targeted a number of sites around Syria, 10 pro-Iranian militants were killed in airstrikes by unidentified aircraft in central Syria on Thursday night, according to the local Ayn Al-Furat news source.