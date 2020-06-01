The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
200 Palestinian industrial buildings to be destroyed in east Jerusalem

The chairman of east Jerusalem’s Arab Chamber of Commerce and Industry called the move a "racist order" to destroy the only Palestinian industrial area in east Jerusalem

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JUNE 1, 2020 14:02
Wadi al-Joz in east Jerusalem (photo credit: V_KATSON/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Wadi al-Joz in east Jerusalem
(photo credit: V_KATSON/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Some 200 Palestinian-owned industrial buildings in the Wadi al-Joz neighborhood of east Jerusalem are set to be evicted and demolished by order of the Jerusalem Municipality.
The chairman of east Jerusalem’s Arab Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kamal Obeidat, told the Palestinian WAFA news that the order was made by recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Committee and will demolish car repair shops, restaurants and other facilities.
Obeidat called the move a "racist order" to destroy the only Palestinian industrial area in east Jerusalem in order to build Israeli structures, according to WAFA.
A spokesperson for the Jerusalem Municipality confirmed to The Jerusalem Post that the buildings were being demolished as part of a "building project," but could not provide further details as of Monday afternoon.
On Saturday, two Palestinians from the Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabal al-Mukaber demolished their homes after being ordered to do so by the Jerusalem Municipality due to a lack of a construction permit, according to WAFA. On Friday, another family in Jabal al-Mukaber was also ordered to demolish their own home.
On Sunday, residents of Birayn, a small Palestinian village near the town of Yatta, located south of Hebron, were informed by Israeli authorities that five residential buildings and the building of the village's council were going to be demolished, according to WAFA.
The demolitions were ordered due to a lack of construction permits. Birayn is located in Area C, under full Israeli military and civil control.
The demolitions in Jerusalem come amid heightened tensions in the city after Iyad al-Halak, 32, a Palestinian special needs student, was shot and killed by Border Police near the Old City on Saturday. Al-Halak was a resident of Wadi al-Joz, where the demolitions are set to occur.
On Sunday, Al-Aqsa reopened after being closed to worshipers since March and at least 11 Palestinians were arrested and banned from visiting the site for a week, according to WAFA. At least some of the arrests were carried out after Palestinians began shouting nationalistic slogans at Jewish visitors to the site.
According to the Palestinian Prisoner Club, over 750 Palestinians have been arrested in Jerusalem since the beginning of 2020.


