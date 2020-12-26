2020: The year Sudan ended its isolation and looked to peace with Israel

Sudan was isolated for many years due to the policies of its previous government. Now Sudan is seeking new relations with Israel and is opening a new chapter in its history, according to an article at Al-Ain media in the United Arab Emirates . Sudan moved rapidly towards its new opening to Israel in late October. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had met the head of Sudan’s interim Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in February. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew directly to Sudan from Israel in August.

The new article looks at how this has changed Sudan’s relationship with Israel and the world. In some way the Sudan experience has been overshadowed in Israel by rekindling relations with Morocco and new Gulf ties. 50,000 Israelis flew to Dubai since November 26. Few Israelis have been to Sudan. But Sudan has much to gain from the new ties. “The peace agreement that Sudan reached with Israel was not an ordinary event. It was an exceptional event that dominated the scene during the past year,” the report says.

“The Sudanese-Israeli peace agreement is an extension of bold steps led by the United Arab Emirates to end hostility, according to a historic treaty that was praised by the international and regional community, as it laid the foundation for stability in the region, as well as preserving the rights of Palestinians to freeze annexation,” the article says. Those involved the in the peace discussions spoke to Al-Ain and they “believe that peace with Israel is one of the most promising events that the year that is about to end, as it completes the episodes of ending decades of international isolation surrounding their country due to the practices of the former Brotherhood regime.” The Muslim Brotherhood ran Sudan for decades under the tyrannical rule of Omar al-Bashir. He was also investigated for genocide. Prior to being pushed from power in 2019 he was conducting outreach to Turkey, which is also run by the Brotherhood-linked AKP party.

“The Sudanese-Israeli peace steps began in early February, following a meeting between the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Ugandan city of Entebbe, which laid the foundation for establishing relations between the two countries,” the report notes. “Despite the controversy caused by this meeting and the emergence of limited groups opposing these moves, peace between Khartoum and Tel Aviv [sic] became part of the general mood in Sudan and won the support of large sectors, which encouraged the leadership to move forward towards reconciliation, according to observers.” The article uses the term Tel Aviv throughout as a reference to Israel’s capital, indicating that the newspaper doesn’t recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Despite peace in the region, that is another step.

For Sudan what was important was being removed from US sanctions and being listed as a country that had hosted or supported terrorists. In the 1990s the US carried out airstrikes against an alleged Al Qaeda linked site in Sudan. IN the last decades there were also accusations of weapons trafficking by Iran and Hamas-affiliates through the country. Hamas is supported by Iran and Turkey’s regime and has roots in the Brotherhood.

“Sudanese circles expect the final peace agreement between Khartoum and Tel Aviv [sic] in Washington to be signed soon, following two military and political visits by Israeli-American delegations to Sudan, which settled the terms of the expected treaty,” the article says. These visits have not been widely reported. The article quoted political analyst Jamil al-Fadil, saying that the transitional authority has taken a bold and courageous step in peace with Israel, given the complications in the internal domestic level. This is “punctuated by disparities resulting from old psychological ideological positions that are outdated and overtaken by the Palestinians themselves.” What this means is unclear although it implies that the old guard of Brotherhood-linked groups oppose the deal.

The analyst believes that Sudan has gone down the right path and it is in line with the reality of the transformations taking place in the region. Of interest the article asserts that this new posture in the region was the result of “the emergence of a new alliance imposed by the Turkish-Iranian expansion in the region.” Sudan was once the site of the Arab League meeting after the 1967 war that put forward the infamous “three nos” against Israel, saying there would be no recognition of Israel. Now that is changing and stability will increase, the article says.

“Political analyst, Hajj Hamad Muhammad Khair, said he believes that the basis of international relations is common interests, so where are they found, the parties will go forward to establish them,” the article notes. Muhammad Khair said, "Sudan and Israel do not have common borders or previous relations, and are now proceeding to establish new relations. Therefore, we commend the steps taken by the transitional government to that end." He added, "The government succeeded in separating the path of the relationship with Israel from the file of removing Sudan from the list of terrorism, and it linked peace with Tel Aviv [sic] with the approval of Parliament. This is a correct way and position." Nevertheless any international agreement needs to be approved by the legislative bodies, in addition because there is an internal law to boycott Israel that needs to be canceled by Parliament. Expectations are that parliament will move to cancel it.

This will complete the “episodes of breaking the international isolation for Khartoum, as it was preceded by a decision to remove the country from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, as well as the positive interaction of the international community with Sudan following the success of its popular revolution, which in turn contributed in this direction.” Sudan is now on a new path, the article illustrates.