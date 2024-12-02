Pro-Iranian militias enter Syria, Druze resident warns of Islamist extremism

Syrian President Bashar Assad speaks to pro-Kremlin journalist Vladimir Sovolyov, March 2024. (photo credit: screenshot)

President Bashar Assad's Palace in Aleppo was invaded by Syrian rebels on Sunday evening, according to Arab media reports.

إدارة العمليات العسكرية لفصائل المعارضة السورية تواصل انتصاراتها ضد النظام النصيري الطائفي في سوريا وتستولى على القصر الرئاسي في حلب ومطارات وقواعد عسكرية ومخازن أسلحة وذخيرة والنظام المهزوم يفجر مخازن الذخيرة والسلاح في المناطق التي يفر منها حتى لا تقع في يد المعارضة #حلب_تتحرر pic.twitter.com/UKhsNGo86x — A Mansour أحمد منصور (@amansouraja) December 1, 2024

The take overcomes after Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebels swept into the city of Aleppo on Saturday, nearly encircling the remaining SAA pro-Regime forces, leading to a reinforcement by SDF-Kurdish forces.