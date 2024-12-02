Pro-Iranian militias enter Syria, Druze resident warns of Islamist extremism
President Bashar Assad's Aleppo Palace invaded by Syrian rebels • Airstrikes in northwestern Syria kill 25 people
Syrian rebels offer Kurdish and Regime forces safe withdrawal from Aleppo
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other Syrian rebel factions have offered the SDF-Kurdish and pro-Regime troops to leave Aleppo "safely," according to Al-Hadath.
"هيئة تحرير الشام" وفصائل تعرض على قوات قسد مغادرة مدينة حلب "بشكل آمن" #الحدث_عاجل— الحدث عاجل (@Alhadath_Brk) December 1, 2024
Iran foreign minister says situation in Syria is 'difficult', IRNA
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, visiting Damascus on Sunday, said the situation in Syria is "difficult," but the government of President Bashar al-Assad will successfully confront rebels like it did in the past.
Airstrikes in northwestern Syria kill 25 people, says Syria's White Helmets
The Syrian opposition-run rescue service known as the White Helmets said early on Monday on X that at least 25 people have been killed in northwestern Syria in airstrikes carried out by the Syrian government and Russia on Sunday.
President Bashar Assad's Aleppo Palace invaded by Syrian rebels
Early reports showed rebels walking around the seemingly abandoned but ostentatious palace.
President Bashar Assad's Palace in Aleppo was invaded by Syrian rebels on Sunday evening, according to Arab media reports.
إدارة العمليات العسكرية لفصائل المعارضة السورية تواصل انتصاراتها ضد النظام النصيري الطائفي في سوريا وتستولى على القصر الرئاسي في حلب ومطارات وقواعد عسكرية ومخازن أسلحة وذخيرة والنظام المهزوم يفجر مخازن الذخيرة والسلاح في المناطق التي يفر منها حتى لا تقع في يد المعارضة #حلب_تتحرر pic.twitter.com/UKhsNGo86x— A Mansour أحمد منصور (@amansouraja) December 1, 2024
Pro-Iranian Iraqi militias enter Syria to aid beleaguered Syrian army
Iranian-backed militias entered Syria overnight from Iraq and were heading to northern Syria to beef up beleaguered Syrian army forces battling insurgents, according to two Syrian army sources.
'Murdering Kurds on the street': Syrian Druze warns of Islamist extremism
"The factions that took over Aleppo destroyed Christmas trees that were set up for the holiday; they are murdering Kurds in the streets," he noted.
The rebel factions that took over Aleppo do not accept other religions than Islam, a resident of the Druze city of Suwayda in southwestern Syria told Israeli state broadcaster KAN on Monday.
Iran in crisis: Battling Israel left Tehran too weak to deal with Syria, researcher says
"The Iranians have paid a very high price for operating all their proxies against Israel over the past year," explained Sabati.
What you need to know
- On the night of November 29, Syrian rebels entered Aleppo, capturing significant portions of the city and forcing Syrian troops to redeploy.