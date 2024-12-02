Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

Pro-Iranian militias enter Syria, Druze resident warns of Islamist extremism

President Bashar Assad's Aleppo Palace invaded by Syrian rebels • Airstrikes in northwestern Syria kill 25 people

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Illustrative image of Syrian opposition fighters, (photo credit: Canva, REUTERS/MAHMOUD HASSANO, REUTERS/STRINGER/FILE PHOTO)
Illustrative image of Syrian opposition fighters,
(photo credit: Canva, REUTERS/MAHMOUD HASSANO, REUTERS/STRINGER/FILE PHOTO)

Syrian rebels offer Kurdish and Regime forces safe withdrawal from Aleppo

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other Syrian rebel factions have offered the SDF-Kurdish and pro-Regime troops to leave Aleppo "safely," according to Al-Hadath.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Iran foreign minister says situation in Syria is 'difficult', IRNA

By REUTERS
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, visiting Damascus on Sunday, said the situation in Syria is "difficult," but the government of President Bashar al-Assad will successfully confront rebels like it did in the past.

Araqchi was quoted by state media.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Airstrikes in northwestern Syria kill 25 people, says Syria's White Helmets

By REUTERS
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Syrian opposition-run rescue service known as the White Helmets said early on Monday on X that at least 25 people have been killed in northwestern Syria in airstrikes carried out by the Syrian government and Russia on Sunday.

 

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

President Bashar Assad's Aleppo Palace invaded by Syrian rebels

Early reports showed rebels walking around the seemingly abandoned but ostentatious palace.

By YUVAL BARNEA
Syrian President Bashar Assad speaks to pro-Kremlin journalist Vladimir Sovolyov, March 2024. (photo credit: screenshot)
Syrian President Bashar Assad speaks to pro-Kremlin journalist Vladimir Sovolyov, March 2024.
(photo credit: screenshot)

President Bashar Assad's Palace in Aleppo was invaded by Syrian rebels on Sunday evening, according to Arab media reports.

The take overcomes after Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebels swept into the city of Aleppo on Saturday, nearly encircling the remaining SAA pro-Regime forces, leading to a reinforcement by SDF-Kurdish forces.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Pro-Iranian Iraqi militias enter Syria to aid beleaguered Syrian army

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Iranian-backed militias entered Syria overnight from Iraq and were heading to northern Syria to beef up beleaguered Syrian army forces battling insurgents, according to two Syrian army sources.


 
 

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

'Murdering Kurds on the street': Syrian Druze warns of Islamist extremism

"The factions that took over Aleppo destroyed Christmas trees that were set up for the holiday; they are murdering Kurds in the streets," he noted.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A Syrian rebel carries a weapon as he stands at the entrance of Saraqeb town in northwestern Idlib province, Syria. December 1, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/MAHMOUD HASSANO)
A Syrian rebel carries a weapon as he stands at the entrance of Saraqeb town in northwestern Idlib province, Syria. December 1, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MAHMOUD HASSANO)

The rebel factions that took over Aleppo do not accept other religions than Islam, a resident of the Druze city of Suwayda in southwestern Syria told Israeli state broadcaster KAN on Monday. 

"The factions that took over Aleppo destroyed Christmas trees that were set up for the holiday. They are murdering Kurds in the streets," he noted, adding, "Their slogans are 'Jihad' and 'Allahu Akbar.'"

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Iran in crisis: Battling Israel left Tehran too weak to deal with Syria, researcher says

"The Iranians have paid a very high price for operating all their proxies against Israel over the past year," explained Sabati.

By MAYA COHEN
Members of Syrian opposition fighters walk along a street in Aleppo, after the Syrian army said that dozens of its soldiers had been killed in a major attack by rebels who swept into the city, in Syria November 30, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/MAHMOUD HASSANO)
Members of Syrian opposition fighters walk along a street in Aleppo, after the Syrian army said that dozens of its soldiers had been killed in a major attack by rebels who swept into the city, in Syria November 30, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MAHMOUD HASSANO)

The surprising offensive by Sunni rebels in Syria reveals a deep crisis in Iran's strategy, Institute for National Security Studies researcher Benny Sabati said in a recent interview with Maariv, arguing that Tehran's efforts in combatting Israel left the Islamic Republic depleted.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

What you need to know


  • On the night of November 29, Syrian rebels entered Aleppo, capturing significant portions of the city and forcing Syrian troops to redeploy. 