3 IRGC members killed by airstrike in eastern Syria - report

Sources told SOHR they believed the explosion was caused by an airstrike because more damage was caused to the top of the car than the bottom.

Last week, seven Iranian-backed militants were killed after unidentified aircraft attacked a site belonging to Iranian forces and Iran-backed militias near the city of Al-Mayadeen in the Deir Ezzor area near the Syria-Iraq border, according to SOHR.

The strikes, which destroyed a structure inside the base, came just days after Iranian militias sent reinforcements to the site. The death toll was expected to rise as a number of people were also reported wounded.

Earlier that same day, local media reported two large explosions in Aleppo, with some outlets claiming that an alleged Israeli airstrike had targeted Iranian sites in the city. Syrian state media later denied that the explosions had been caused by an airstrike.

A correspondent for the Step News Agency reported that the explosions in Aleppo were believed to have been caused by a strike on Iranian sites in the city and that four bodies had been brought from the scene of the explosion to a hospital in Aleppo, but it was unknown whether the casualties belonged to the Syrian military or Iranian militias.

The reports indicated that the airstrikes targeted the Ramouse suburb near a military school. The opposition-affiliated Halab Today TV also reported on the alleged airstrikes, stressing that no official source provided information on the cause or location of the explosion.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Saturday that while the source of the explosion was unknown, unidentified aircraft were said to have been over the area when the explosion occurred. The SOHR also reported that the explosion occurred in the Ramouse area.

Earlier this month, airstrikes by unidentified aircraft were carried out in Al-Mayadeen shortly after airstrikes attributed to Israel targeted sites in Aleppo. 14 Iranians and Iran-backed militants were killed in the alleged Israeli airstrikes in Deir Ezzor, according to SOHR.

Iranian-backed militias have been shuffled throughout Syria since a series of airstrikes targeted Iranian and Syrian targets in the country in recent weeks, according to local reports.

Earlier this month, Iranian militias began to withdraw from the area near the Aleppo International Airport and moved to Al-Safira, southeast of Aleppo, according to Halab Today. The militias were replaced by Russian forces. The militias included members of the Lebanese Hezbollah terror group, the Shi'ite Liwa Zainebiyoun militia and the Shi'ite Quwat Al-Ridha, and evacuated due to recent alleged Israeli airstrikes, according to the report.

The Liwa Fatemiyoun and Brigade 313 militias were transferred out of the Deir Ezzor area of eastern Syria, according to local news source DeirEzzor24.

The formerly Iranian-backed and currently Russian-backed Palestinian Liwa al-Quds (Jerusalem Brigade) militia which was located in Aleppo entered the city of Al-Bukamal in the Deir Ezzor area, in order to take over the headquarters of Iranian militias in the city after a request by Russia, according to Halab Today.

