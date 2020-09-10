The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Amid coronavirus, Palestinian grape farmers see market collapse

The pandemic's economic ravages have also slashed sales of the fruit, depressing the hilly breadbasket region of Hebron.

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 10, 2020 13:13
Palestinian women prepare sheets of "malban", or fruit leather made from dried grapes, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank September 8, 2020. (photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)
(photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)
Palestinian grape farmers are boasting a bumper crop this year, helped in part by coronavirus lockdowns that gave many of them more time to till their vines in the occupied West Bank.
But the pandemic's economic ravages have also slashed sales of the fruit, depressing the hilly breadbasket region of Hebron.
"This year the yield was good, the rain was good, the grapes are all good ... but there is no market, because of this disease," said farmer Mohammad Abdellatif Jallak, folding sheets of "malban," or fruit leather made from dried grapes.
The pandemic, said Hebron Chamber of Commerce chairman Nour al-Deen Jaradat, "made people look after their lands more, and thus the production amounts increased, and so did the quality. But unfortunately there was a failure in marketing."
For lack of customers, grapes that previous sold for around $10 box are now being turned into molasses at almost half the value, said Muntaser al-Jaabari, a fruit merchant.
A U.N. agency warned on Tuesday that the pandemic was compounding dire economic conditions in the Palestinian territories, where 2019 unemployment was 33% and GDP per capita is projected to fall by 3% to 4.5% this year.


Tags Palestinians West Bank grapes in israel palestinian economy Farming Coronavirus
