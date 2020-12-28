The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ankara’s media spin on 'reconciliation' with Israel continues - analysis

The spin continued this week, for the third week in a row, as Ankara keeps talking about better relations with Israel.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
DECEMBER 28, 2020 11:32
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence meets with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, October 17, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/HUSEYIN ALDEMIR/FILE PHOTO)
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence meets with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, October 17, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/HUSEYIN ALDEMIR/FILE PHOTO)
Turkey continues to feed stories to media about wanting reconciliation with Israel. It is a reconciliation built on three pillars: Appointing an anti-Israel envoy to Israel who has accused Zionism of being racist and accused Israel of massacres. Second Turkey demands Israel ruin relations with Greece, Cyprus and the UAE, isolate itself and become dependent on Turkey for energy trade, betraying Israel’s new Gulf and Mediterranean friends. Third, Turkey wants to see Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lose the next election. This is the “reconciliation” that reads more like a wolf in sheep’s clothing than normal state-to-state relations.  
Despite the fact that Turkey has a regime that jails opposition politicians for decades and has made almost all media in Turkey toe the government line, foreign media are still willing to take Ankara’s spin at face value. Instead of questioning Ankara’s stories about “reconciliation” with Israel, one after another of media outlets have printed this story without even looking at the text of the “reconciliation” that Ankara proposed to Israel.
The spin continued this week, for the third week in a row, as Ankara keeps talking about better relations with Israel. It is Ankara’s government, led by the ruling AKP party, which hosts Hamas terrorists, which destroyed relations with Israel. This began around a decade ago when Ankara slammed Israel for the 2009 was in Gaza. Instead of condemning Hamas terror rockets, Ankara blamed Israel. Turkey also then mobilized Muslim Brotherhood-connected activists to sail to Gaza, creating another crisis. Since then Turkey’s leader President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has frequently compared Israel to Nazi Germany and hosted Hamas as if it is a legitimate government. The same Turkish regime that complains about “terrorism” among Kurdish dissidents, hosts terrorists. Ankara became one of the most anti-Israel countries in the world in recent years, vowing to “liberate” Al-Aqsa mosque and retake Jerusalem, terminology that Ankara’s leadership shares with Iran.  
Turkey realized that the “reconciliation” talk plays well to western media and makes Turkey seem peaceful and moderate. It likely got this advice from some of its lobbyists in DC. The team around Erdogan are intensely hostile to Israel. Normal countries don’t refer to other countries as Nazis, but Turkey has felt that this language is acceptable. It knows all too well that these “Nazi” accusations are supposed to turn the victims of the Nazis into the perpetrators, a form of antisemitism. Ankara, which doesn’t even mourn the actual Holocaust, is quick to use the Holocaust against Israel. And yet the same government that penned these speeches at the UN that compared Israel to Nazi Germany expects its “reconciliation” talk to be taken seriously. Turkey hosted Hamas senior terror leaders more often this year then ever in history, so often that even the US State Department finally condemned Ankara.
The reconciliation narrative began with maps that Turkey sought to push to Israeli media that show Turkey and Israel sharing a maritime border, which they do not. Turkey wants to ignore Cyprus and try to invade gas claims off the coast, much as it has done with Greece. Turkey’s goal here is to try to get Israel to stop working on a pipeline agreement with Greece and Cyprus and reroute efforts to Turkey. This is designed not to “reconcile” with Israel, but sabotage Greece and Cyprus and Israel deals. Turkey knows that the UAE is doing more joint work with Greece and wants to harm Israel’s new relations with the UAE. Ankara is so angry at Israel-UAE relations it threatened to break relations with the UAE. Ankara’s only end goal is to isolate Israel, and use the dangling of “reconciliation” as a way to do it.
The latest news from Turkey is that it wants reconciliation and blames Netanyahu for the bad relations. This is a new attempt to meddle in Israel’s internal politics. It would be tantamount to Israel saying that Jerusalem wants reconciliation and that the problem is that Erdogan is in charge. Turkey has long tried to tell Israeli journalists that if only Netanyahu will be replaced then Turkey and Israel can get along. This unprecedented attempt to insert Turkey into domestic politics in Israel has a parallel in the US where Turkey tried to ingratiate itself with Trump’s inner circle in 2016 and 2017. Ankara has decided to meddling in the internal affairs of other countries is normal. It has also suggested that France oppose Emmanuel Macron. Rarely throughout history do countries try to undermine other countries by suggesting who they choose as leader. That is more the talk of a colonial overlord than a country that views another country as an equal. In this respect Ankara indicates to Israel it sees Israel as a secondary country, not an equal. The entire narrative presented about reconciliation is in line with this goal: Isolate Israel, undermine Israel’s sovereignty, support Hamas terrorists and make Israel dependent on Turkey.  
Under such conditions it is not surprise Israel has shown little interest in this. The final insult was appointing a new envoy to Israel is known for accusing Israel of massacres and displacing “millions.” Usually countries that want friendly relations do not appoint an ambassador known for hating the other country. 


Tags Israel Turkey recep tayyip erdogan normalization
