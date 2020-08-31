The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Arab Israelis prefer to keep schools closed amid coronavirus spike

Parents and local authorities would prefer not to open schools in red zones.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
AUGUST 31, 2020 19:59
Young female students at a dancing lesson with Israeli teacher Neria Cohen, at the Arab private school, Promise, in Beit Hanina, East Jerusalem, on May 6, 2018. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
Young female students at a dancing lesson with Israeli teacher Neria Cohen, at the Arab private school, Promise, in Beit Hanina, East Jerusalem, on May 6, 2018.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
The heads of several Arab local authorities have informed the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education that they prefer that schools do not open on Tuesday due to the high rate of coronavirus in the Arab sector.
The parents of the students in several Arab cities and local authorities designated “red” because of the large number of coronavirus cases have also expressed support for keeping the schools closed.
Many Arab citizens said there was a state of confusion and uncertainty regarding the opening of the new academic year. The owners of book stores in some areas said, that unlike previous years, many parents and students did not show up to purchase books and essential school equipment.
“The parents and students are confused and afraid,” said Mohamemd Jabali, a resident of the city of Taiba. “Because of the coronavirus, they are not sure whether the children will be returning to school.”
“Many schools in the Arab sector may not open on Tuesday in light of the growing number of coronavirus cases,” Ayman Saif, who is on charge of combating the disease in the Arab community for the Ministry of Health, said on Monday.
“The data in the Arab sector is very worrying,” Saif said. “We are talking about 500 new cases every day. Therefore, the situation is not good.”
Saif pointed out that several Arab cities designated “red” will be under restrictions, including limiting movement of people and closing schools. He confirmed that the heads of the local Arab municipal councils support keeping schools shut to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
In the city of Tira in the Triangle Area, which has been designated “red’ due to the spike in the number of infected cases, the parents’ union said it supports the opening of the scholastic year.
“There’s no need to close our schools as long as the government hasn’t decided on a general lockdown in the country,” said a member of the union. “Within one week, our city became ‘red’ and there are several students who caught the virus in public places, especially at weddings. If they continue to sit at home, this will have a negative impact on them.”
The Kufr Qassem municipality said it was not prepared to open the schools as long as there is no government decision regarding the “red” cities. “Our children are not toys,” a municipality official said. Recently, the mayor, Adel Badir, imposed a lockdown on Kufr Qassem after the discovery of 134 coronavirus cases.
Tira and Kufr Qassem are at the top of the list of Arab communities with a high rate of infected cases. In Tira, the number of cases has risen to 478, while in Kufr Qassem there were 399 cases by mid-Monday. The Bedouin town of Rahat has 385 cases, followed by Umm al-Fahem, which had 317 confirmed cases by mid-Monday.
Among the Arab cities and communities designated “red” are: Daliyat al-Karmel, Ein Mahel, Kufr Kana, Kufr Bara, Jatt, Jaljulia and I’billin.


