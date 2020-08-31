The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Coronavirus cabinet to convene, finalize decision on schools in red zones

There will be a single school without a verified case in red cities, Gamzu said.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 31, 2020 18:58
Israeli students wearing protective face masks in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in a school in Tel Aviv, August 23, 2020 (photo credit: CHEN LEOPOLD/FLASH90)
Israeli students wearing protective face masks in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in a school in Tel Aviv, August 23, 2020
(photo credit: CHEN LEOPOLD/FLASH90)
On the eve before the start of the school year, the coronavirus cabinet intends to meet in order to make a final decision on whether schools in red zones throughout the country would open. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the decision to open these schools was still under discussion and a final answer would come later in the evening.
Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu said that he would continue to fight against opening schools in red cities, against the government’s position.
“It could be that the education minister will be justified in the end, but this is not about who is right,” Gamzu said. “We manage risks, and this is not a risk to take.”
Speaking during a press briefing during which the commissioner further explained his “traffic light” plan, which the coronavirus cabinet passed the night before, he called out ministers for going against his professional recommendations.
“With all due respect, sometimes you do not have all the professional tools,” Gamzu said, “Any other person other than me would have gotten up and walked out.”
Gamzu was in part responding to statements made earlier in the morning by Prof. Gabi Barbash, who was first tapped by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be the country’s coronavirus commissioner. Barbash said in a radio interview that if he had accepted the position, “with my temperament, I would have resigned three times already: once after the entry of 17,000 students [from abroad to learn in Israel], a second time for Uman and a third time for the start of the school year in red cities.
Gamzu said that many of the red and orange authorities are asking for restrictions to help bring down infection in their cities, including not opening schools.
“I do not believe that the school year will open in the red cities as usual tomorrow,” Gamzu told the press. “They say I am crazy that I ask not to open schools in the red cities, but some of the heads of the authorities are interested in it.”
He said he does not believe there will be a single school without a verified case in red cities - “therefore, I insist on it and will continue to insist” that these schools don’t open.
During a press conference on Monday evening, Netanyahu said that a decision on coronavirus regulations surrounding schools will be made by the end of the day.
Former Education Ministry director-general Michal Cohen backed Gamzu. She said, “Opening schools in red areas would be a mistake that would lead to closures of entire cities.”
During the briefing and an earlier one for the ultra-Orthodox press, Gamzu also spoke about his protest against ultra-Orthodox travelers to Uman and the letter he wrote to the president of Ukraine asking him to stop flights from Israel to Ukraine. Gamzu said that 30,000 Israelis traveling to Uman for Rosh Hashanah could bring lockdown on Israel and will lead to a spike in sick people in Israel and Ukraine.
“I bear on my back a heavy responsibility for the management of coronavirus,” Gamzu said. “I conveyed a professional message to the government of Ukraine and I stand behind it.”
Some 1,102 people were diagnosed with the novel virus on Sunday, the Health Ministry reported Monday, plus another 353 between midnight and press time. There were 453 people in serious condition, including 123 who were intubated. Three people died Monday, bringing the death toll to 922.


