The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iraqi court rejects Iran-backed parties' appeal against election vote

The Iran-backed factions, including powerful armed groups, had alleged irregularities in the Oct. 10 ballot.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2021 15:20
Supporters of Iraqi Shiite parties disputing the vote results gather before Iraq's Supreme Court issues a verdict ratifying election results, in Baghdad, Iraq, December 27, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/AHMED SAAD)
Supporters of Iraqi Shiite parties disputing the vote results gather before Iraq's Supreme Court issues a verdict ratifying election results, in Baghdad, Iraq, December 27, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AHMED SAAD)
Iraq's Supreme Court on Monday rejected appeals lodged by Iran-backed Shi'ite factions against the results of a parliamentary election, the chief judge said, derailing their attempt to overturn the vote in which they performed poorly.
The Iran-backed factions, including powerful armed groups, had alleged irregularities in the Oct. 10 ballot.
The biggest winner in the election was the movement led by Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, an opponent of both Iranian and US influence in Iraq, which won 73 seats, more than any other group in the fragmented 329-seat house.
The pro-Iran groups won 14 seats, compared to 48 in 2018.
Reading Monday's ruling, Chief judge Jassim Mohammed said that objections to the result, regardless of their basis, were undermining the value of the vote, weakening voters' confidence, and derailing the political process. The ruling was final and binding on all authorities, he said.
Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr speaks in Najaf, Iraq May 17, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-MARJANI)Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr speaks in Najaf, Iraq May 17, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-MARJANI)
Once the result is confirmed by the Supreme Court, negotiations are expected among Shi'ite, Sunni and Kurdish groups over the formation of a new government to replace the outgoing cabinet of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.
Shi'ite groups have dominated Iraqi politics since the US-led invasion of 2003 that toppled Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein.
Sadr has said he will ally himself with whoever puts Iraq’s national interests, such as providing services for the population, first. That is an indication, Iraqi officials and Western diplomats say, that he may exclude some Iran-backed groups in favor of Kurdish and Sunni parties.
Iran is intervening in Iraq to quell destabilizing internal unrest stirred up by Iranian-backed militias, Reuters reported last week. The actions come as Tehran seeks to preserve its deep influence in the country while also navigating tense negotiations over its nuclear ambitions with the United States.


Tags Iran Iraq Tehran
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Deri should be barred from politics - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

The Western Wall should be a place of unity for all Jews - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Daniel Goldman

Will haredim take control of Israel-Diaspora relations? - opinion

 By DANIEL GOLDMAN
Rabbi Rick Jacobs

Implement Kotel agreement and fulfill Isaiah's biblical prophecy - opinion

 By RICK JACOBS
Tomer Cohen, CEO, BUYME

Hybrid happiness: Managing organizational happiness in the new reality

 By TOMER COHEN
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

Israel's COVID-19 team recommends 4th shot for 60+, medical workers

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Legendary Jewish filmmakers the Coen Brothers split up

Coen Brothers 521
4

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021
5

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by