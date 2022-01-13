The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Middle East peace cannot jump over Israeli-Palestinian conflict - Jordan's FM

“On top of our agenda here is the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” Jordanian deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ayman Safadi said.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: JANUARY 13, 2022 19:57
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces during a protest in the village of Beit Dajan, near the West Bank city of Nablus on December 24, 2021. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces during a protest in the village of Beit Dajan, near the West Bank city of Nablus on December 24, 2021.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
WASHINGTON – Jordanian deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ayman Safadi participated at a virtual event at the Brookings Institute on Thursday and addressed a series of regional issues, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Speaking about the US-Jordan relationship, Safadi said Jordan appreciates the positions the Biden administration has taken regarding the two-state solution, the settlements and the decision to restore funding for UNRWA.
“We cannot just rely solely on the US to come and do everything for us,” said Safadi. “We have to do the heavy lifting in the region ourselves, and we have to engage in two-way traffic whereby we do what we have to do, and the US is there to support and come up with ideas.
“On top of our agenda here is the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” he continued. “We’re all keen on maintaining the calm. We are all keen on stabilizing the situation. But I think it is imperative to say that maintaining this calm is going to need measures that go beyond addressing the immediate needs and the immediate challenges on the ground, to creating a political horizon that would revitalize efforts to achieve just and lasting peace. That is a strategic choice for Jordan. And that is an objective for which Jordan has continued to work and dedicate all resources over decades.
“We have to move quickly,” said Safadi. “We cannot take the current calm for granted. Something’s got to give. And that means basically bringing the parties back to the negotiation table with a view to moving toward the two-state solution, which for us and Jordan is the only path toward achieving that peace. Ultimately Middle East peace cannot jump over the core issue, which is the Palestinian-Israeli issue.”
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attends a news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov following their talks in Moscow, Russia February 19, 2020. (credit: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS)Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attends a news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov following their talks in Moscow, Russia February 19, 2020. (credit: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS)
Speaking on Jordan’s relationship with the new Israeli government, he said, “Obviously, we have our agreements and we have our disagreements, but we do talk. We are engaging and we’re engaging from a point of departure that we want to be able to contribute to an ecosystem that would allow all of us in the region to move forward again with the peace process, because the more progress you make with the peace process, the better the chances for all of us to come together and address many other challenges, including the challenge of the shortage of water, climate and other issues.”


Tags Israel Jordan Palestinians United States Arab Israeli conflict
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Court ruling giving police access to phone data sets dangerous precedent - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

It's great that Israelis aren't politically correct - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin

Is there no solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? - Opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Yuval Cherlow

How to navigate the COVID-19 'jungle' - opinion

 By YUVAL CHERLOW
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]
4

COVID-19 vaccine lengthens menstrual cycle, no indication of danger - study

Prepping the vaccine at a Health Ministry center in Jerusalem's Malcha Mall
5

Hezbollah drone downed by IDF mistakenly reveals operatives' pictures

Hezbollah drone shot down by IDF, January 7, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by