The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

PA minister panned for blaming Hamas for floods

Recent heavy rains in the Gaza Strip have caused flooding.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: JANUARY 18, 2022 15:09

Updated: JANUARY 18, 2022 15:18
Palestinian demonstrators attend an anti-Palestinian Authority protest in Ramallah last month. (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
Palestinian demonstrators attend an anti-Palestinian Authority protest in Ramallah last month.
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
A Palestinian Authority minister who held Hamas responsible for the recent flooding brought by heavy rain in the Gaza Strip has faced sharp criticism from the Islamist movement and several Palestinian factions and political activists who accused him of parroting Israeli “propaganda.”
PA Minister for Local Government Majdi al-Saleh on Monday accused Hamas of diverting funds earmarked for infrastructure projects going toward building tunnels.
“Hamas bears responsibility for the tragedy that took place in the Gaza Strip in the past two days,” Saleh told the PA’s official Voice of Palestine radio station, referring to the floods that hit several areas of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. “The de facto [Hamas] government must pay to the municipalities and fund their projects instead of spending the money on other channels, which are often underground.”
Saleh’s accusation came on the eve of “reconciliation” talks in Algeria between Hamas and the Palestinian ruling Fatah faction. The talks, which will be attended by four other factions, aim to end the dispute between Hamas and Fatah and achieve “national reconciliation.”
Saleh’s accusation echoed the sentiments of several Palestinians in the Gaza Strip who also blamed Hamas for preferring to invest millions of dollars in its network of tunnels along the border with Israel and Egypt rather than building and improving the infrastructure.
A rally takes place in the Gaza Strip last month marking the 34th anniversary of the founding of Hamas. Israel is likely to wage a multifaceted war against Iran’s terrorist proxies this year. (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)A rally takes place in the Gaza Strip last month marking the 34th anniversary of the founding of Hamas. Israel is likely to wage a multifaceted war against Iran’s terrorist proxies this year. (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)
Some Hamas-affiliated officials had accused Israel of opening dams that led to the floods in the Gaza Strip – a charge that has been dismissed and ridiculed by many Palestinians on social media platforms. Others claimed that Israeli-imposed restrictions on the entry of funds and construction material were responsible for the bad infrastructure.
In one post, a Palestinian complained, “Despite all the money raised and taxes collected, there are no infrastructure projects and the Gaza Strip is flooded after 30 minutes of rain.”
Critics of the PA said the accusations against Hamas are similar to allegations made by Israel over the past few years, namely that the Islamist movement gives priority to building tunnels and manufacturing weapons while ignoring the needs of the two million Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip.
Several Hamas-affiliated websites launched a scathing attack on Saleh, accusing him of serving as the new spokesman for the IDF and a “Zionist” agent.
Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif Qanou said in response to the minister’s allegations, “[These] irresponsible statements are devoid of national and humanitarian sense and serve only the narrative of the occupation.”
Qanou said it would have been better had the minister assumed his responsibilities toward the Gaza Strip and its residents instead of endorsing Israel’s talking points.
“The Gaza Strip lives under an unjust siege and is still suffering from the effects of the recent war [with Israel] and the sanctions imposed by the Palestinian Authority,” the Hamas official said, urging the PA minister to apologize.
Hani Khalil, a senior official with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine also denounced the minister’s remarks as “irresponsible” and said he should not have “exonerated” Israel from its responsibilities toward the Gaza Strip.
The latest tensions are likely to have a negative impact on the intra-Palestinian “reconciliation” discussions that will be launched in Algeria this week. The discussions are being held at the invitation of Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune.
On Monday, senior Hamas officials Khalil al-Hayya and Hussam Badran arrived in the Algerian capital to attend the talks. The Fatah delegation, which arrived earlier this week, is headed by Azzam al-Ahmed.
Representatives of various Palestinian factions said Tuesday that they do not expect the Algeria talks to achieve real progress toward ending the Hamas-Fatah rivalry.


Tags Gaza Hamas Palestinian Authority flood
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israeli solidarity with Colleyville synagogue is all words, no action - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The loss of governability - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yohanan Plesner

Israel’s governmental institutions must be strengthened - opinion

 By YOHANAN PLESNER
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Noa Zilberman

Why your soft skills are your strongest skills

 By NOA ZILBERMAN
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: New Omicron sub variant discovered in Israel

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
5

Saudi royal family are descendants of Jews who fought Muhammad - Iranian general

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by